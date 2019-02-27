Today’s veteran: Tim Cauthen, 53
Born: Jacksonville, Fla.
Residence: St. Marys
Duties: Enlisted machinist mate; submarine officer
Rank: Commander
Recognitions: Bronze Star Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Ribbon; NATO Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Navy Commendation Medal; Navy Campaign Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal, Battle “E” Award and Dolphins Pin
Duty stations: Afghanistan; Norfolk, Va.; Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay; Bangor, Wash.; Air Force War College; Port Canaveral; and aboard USS Charlotte; USS Maryland; USS Louisiana
His story: Tim Cauthen quit Georgia Tech after a year, but he struggled with his grades.
“I lacked the discipline to study at Georgia Tech,” he said.
Things changed quickly when he enlisted in the Navy. After testing, his recruiter convinced him to serve aboard submarines.
He wanted training in electronics, but he was assigned to machinist mate training.
“It was pretty rigorous,” he said. “You had to know your math.”
He was one of 50 sailors who took a test to enroll in the Nuclear Enlisted Commissioning Program. He earned the top score and spent the next two years in nuclear and prototype schools studying nuclear reactors on submarines.
After graduating from Auburn University and Officer Candidate School, he had to attend nuclear and prototype schools for officers. Attending the schools as an enlisted sailor made it easier, but there was a lot more advanced math involved.
He expected to be part of a submarine crew that went out to sea on patrols, but the Navy had other plans for his first duty assignment as a commissioned officer.
He was assigned to the crew of the USS Charlotte, a fast-attack submarine under construction in a Norfolk, Va., shipyard. His job was to construct the nuclear reactor that would power the boat.
“I didn’t want new construction,” he said. “I was not excited about it, but it ended up being cool.”
After the submarine was completed, Cauthen said he did all the testing and sea trials, including the first one with a lot of high-ranking officials aboard.
“It seemed like we had every high-ranking admiral in the Navy in that boat,” he said.
The first sea trial was especially nerve-wracking for Cauthen because he was responsible for “first compensation.” His job was to determine the boat’s buoyancy on the first dive so the depth could be accurately gauged and controlled.
He expected to be part of the crew on the Charlotte’s first patrol, but the Navy had other plans.
He went to the Navy’s post-graduate schools for two years of computer training, followed by an assignment as strategic weapons officer aboard the ballistic missile submarine USS Maryland, home ported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
“It was awesome,” he said. “The training was fun.”
He did seven patrols aboard the Maryland, followed by another two years of shore duty at Kings Bay as a weapons officer.
He was assigned to the crew of the USS Louisiana as executive officer. He only did three deployments as part of the crew. One was from Kings Bay. The second one was when the Navy decided to permanently move the boat to Bangor, Wash.
The Louisiana sailed around the tip of South America and stopped in San Diego to recalibrate the weapons systems for new targets since the boat would now patrol the Pacific Ocean. He stayed aboard for one more deployment once the boat reached its new home before attending the Air Force War College in Alabama for a year to earn a degree in strategic studies.
He was assigned as commander of the operations testing support unit at Port Canaveral, Fla. The Trident submarines from Kings Bay conducted ballistic missile launch testing from the port.
“It was awesome,” he said.
Cauthen volunteered for a tour of duty in Afghanistan because the Navy considered it a high-priority assignment and it would be a good tour to earn a promotion.
He was assigned as commander of a provincial reconstruction team responsible for rebuilding schools, roads, drainage, dams and other infrastructure designed to win the support of the people. They also delivered ballots for the first elections.
The team traveled throughout the region daily to check on the status of projects. The duty was dangerous, and there were casualties, but Cauthen never had any moments where he didn’t believe he wouldn’t make it home alive, he said.
“You don’t think about that,” he said.
After his nine-month tour in the Middle East, he returned to Kings Bay to finish his Navy career.
Cauthen said he never imagined he would have earned a college degree and worked on nuclear reactors as a Navy officer when he enlisted as a college dropout.
“The Navy gave you motivation,” he said. “I liked the camaraderie, the training, the mission.”
