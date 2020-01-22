Today’s veteran: Arlie McNeill, 83
Born: Seagrove, N.C.
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Navy, 4 years
Duties: Dental technician
Rank: Petty officer 3rd class
Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal
Duty stations: Bermuda; Naval Air Station Glynco; Great Lakes Naval Station
His story: Arlie McNeill was looking for a profession when he enlisted in the Navy.
He was trained as a dental technician where he learned to clean teeth and prosthetic dentistry, as well as how to assist dentists during procedures.
He arrived at Naval Air Station Glynco after a 10-hour bus ride from North Carolina and stayed in the Oglethorpe Hotel his first night in town.
But before he reported to duty, he stopped by the Edo Miller & Sons Funeral Home to ask the owners for an apprenticeship. McNeill said he wanted a lifelong career with job security and believed a job as a mortician was a safer choice than one in the dental field.
McNeill explained he worked at a funeral home in North Carolina before he enlisted in the Navy. He asked the owners to let him work for a week, and if it didn’t work out they didn’t have to pay him. As it turned out, he exceeded expectations.
After his day job ended at 3 p.m., McNeill worked a full shift at the funeral home every day.
His day job at Glynco was mostly routine, but he also worked at the base’s mortuary branch. During his time there, the base lost two blimps. One was struck by lightning. The other one lost power, and three men were killed in the accident, he said.
After serving for three years, McNeill was offered the opportunity to go to dental school, but he declined the offer because he believed his future was as a mortician.
His next duty station was at Naval Air Station Bermuda, where he spent the last year of his Navy career.
“We took care of everything there,” he said of his duties in Bermuda. “We took care of their families.”
McNeill also worked at an English funeral home, where he learned the cultural differences in the way the people in Bermuda dealt with the death of a loved one.
“Over there, they didn’t embalm,” he said.
Instead bodies were covered in shrouds and held in a hospital until the funeral.
After McNeill’s Navy career ended, he went to mortuary school, got married and returned to Brunswick in 1965. McNeill bought the funeral home 53 years ago and credits the Navy for putting him in the position to be a successful businessman in the Golden Isles.
“I would have never got here
without the Navy,” he said.
His decision to have a lifelong career as a mortician instead of a dentist was the right choice.
“You see death as it is and it’s real,” he said. “It can be taken away at any time.”
