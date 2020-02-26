Today’s veteran: Dana “Doc” Graham
Born: Lawrence, Mass.
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Navy, 4 years
Duties: Navy corpsman
Rank: Petty officer 3rd class
Recognitions: Combat Action Ribbon; Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Vietnam Cross of Gallantry; National Defense Service Medal
Duty stations: Vietnam, Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Rhode Island; Oklahoma; New Hampshire; Great Lakes Naval Station
His story: Dana Graham enlisted in the Navy with the belief he’d be part of a crew aboard a ship when a recruiter convinced him to be a medical corpsman.
A month after he completed his training, Graham said he thought he’d be assigned to work overseas in a psychiatric hospital. He got a reality check when orders arrived for him to report to Camp Lejeune, N.C., for field medic training with a Marine Corps unit.
He asked if the orders meant he wasn’t going to be part of a ship’s crew. The answer was he was now in the Marine Corps.
When orders for Graham to report for duty in Vietnam shortly after the TET Offensive, he said he was prepared for the rigors of being a combat medic responsible for making life and death decisions while treating wounded Marines.
“It just kicked in,” he said. “I did my job. It worked.”
On his first mission, Graham said another new medic panicked and ended up being removed from the unit.
Graham accompanied Marines on their patrols, which often ended in firefights.
“We were constantly overrun,” he said. “I was scared the entire time I was there, not knowing what to expect. You were constantly on call.”
One night, Graham said he was sleeping in a rice paddy when a large rat crawled next to him for body heat. He chased the rat away when he woke up.
The next day he was covered with red spots, which medical officials initially thought could be malaria or smallpox. It turned out he had a bad reaction from a tick that apparently jumped off the rat and bit him.
He spent two weeks on a hospital ship recovering, but Graham said the military didn’t do a good job letting his wife and family know his condition. The only information they were given was that Graham was hospitalized until he contacted them later to explain his condition.
Graham’s unit spent a lot of time on patrol, but from time to time he also visited villages to give local
residents inoculations.
After the 3rd Marine Division pulled out of Vietnam, he was sent to Okinawa, where he worked as a corpsman on sick call duty.
Graham still has painful memories of his time as a corpsman and the medical decisions he had to make.
“I still have nightmares today because of Vietnam,” he said. ‘I was a healer, not a killer. No matter what, I did my best.”
