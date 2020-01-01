Today’s veteran: John Mays, 86
Born: Chillicothe, Ohio
Residence: Dayton, Ohio
Service: Navy, 20 years
Duties: Medical corpsman
Rank: Chief Petty Officer
Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Expert Marksman Badge
Duty stations: Naval Hospital Bainbridge, Md.; Great Lakes Navy Station; Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Groton, Conn.; Charleston, S.C.; Virginia; and aboard USS Thornback; USS Clamagore; USS Threadfin; USS Henry Clay; USS James Madison; USS Bergall
His story: John Mays worked as a pharmacist’s assistant before he enlisted in the Navy with plans to eventually become a military pharmacist.
He chose the Navy because he believed it was easier to get into the medical field than in other military branches.
He was trained as a medical corpsman and was assigned to a naval hospital, followed by fleet reserve duty with a Marine Corps unit.
Mays was sent to Portsmouth, Va., for nine months training in medical administration, followed by training at the submarine school in Groton, Conn.
At the time, Mays believed his medical experience aboard submarines would eventually lead to training as a pharmacist.
“My job was to take care of super healthy people and keep them that way,” he said.
His first boat was the USS Thornback, a WWII-era diesel submarine based in Charleston, S.C. He earned his Dolphins Badge will aboard the boat during the five months he was assigned to the crew.
He was assigned to the crew of two other diesel submarine, USS Clamagore and USS Threadfin before he made the transition to ballistic missile submarines.
“There was no comparison between the two types of submarines,” he said.
The ability of the nuclear submarines to produce oxygen and desalinate water enabled the boats to stay under water as long as the food supplies lasted.
It’s also when his responsibilities as medical corpsman increased dramatically. He was trained to monitor the radiation levels aboard the boat to ensures well being of every crew member.
“The hospital corpsman because responsible for every officer and sailor on board for safe passage,” he said. “Corpsmen had a lot of responsibility in those days.”
Mays had an opportunity to exercise his authority when Adm. Hyman Rickover, the father of the Navy’s nuclear submarine program, toured the ballistic missile submarine Henry Clay.
Visitors were required to wear special badges to monitor possible exposure to radiation but Rickover tried to board the boat without wearing one.
“I told him the requirement as you know it is to wear the badge aboard the ship,” he said.
Mays said he was told to put the admiral’s badge in his stateroom and Mays said he refused to do it. Rickover relented and agreed to wear the badge.
“If he had taken me to task, I would have had a golden opportunity to raise hell,” he said. “He never said a word but he wore it.”
He was later part of the pre-commissioning crew of the USS James Madison before he was assigned to the crew of the fast-attack submarine USS Bergall. Mays said the duty aboard the Bergall when he was part of the crew remains classified today.
“I still can’t tell you where it went,” he said.
During his time as a corpsman, Mays said the most serious medical procedures he had to perform were one appendicitis operation and treating two kidney stones.
“I felt my training gave me a heads up on taking care of the situation when I had to do an operation,” he said. “You don’t operate on a sub unless it’s an absolute emergency.”
One of Mays claims to fame is his ability to ride a unicycle. Photographs can easily be found online of his riding a unicycle on the hull of the Bergall.
“I was allowed to bring a unicycle on every submarine I rode,” he said.
After 20 years of service, Mays decided to leave the Navy, never having earned that pharmacists’ degree.
“I still had it in my mind even at the end to go back to school,” he said.
Instead, he decided to teach in public schools for the next 33 years thanks to his military experience.
“Everything I was involved with in the Navy played some part in my life afterward,” he said. “It was a great experience.”
