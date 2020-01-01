010120_veteran
Buy Now

Navy veteran John Mays served as a medical corpsman aboard submarines.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

Today’s veteran: John Mays, 86

Born: Chillicothe, Ohio

Residence: Dayton, Ohio

Service: Navy, 20 years

Duties: Medical corpsman

Rank: Chief Petty Officer

Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Expert Marksman Badge

Duty stations: Naval Hospital Bainbridge, Md.; Great Lakes Navy Station; Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Groton, Conn.; Charleston, S.C.; Virginia; and aboard USS Thornback; USS Clamagore; USS Threadfin; USS Henry Clay; USS James Madison; USS Bergall

His story: John Mays worked as a pharmacist’s assistant before he enlisted in the Navy with plans to eventually become a military pharmacist.

He chose the Navy because he believed it was easier to get into the medical field than in other military branches.

He was trained as a medical corpsman and was assigned to a naval hospital, followed by fleet reserve duty with a Marine Corps unit.

Mays was sent to Portsmouth, Va., for nine months training in medical administration, followed by training at the submarine school in Groton, Conn.

At the time, Mays believed his medical experience aboard submarines would eventually lead to training as a pharmacist.

“My job was to take care of super healthy people and keep them that way,” he said.

His first boat was the USS Thornback, a WWII-era diesel submarine based in Charleston, S.C. He earned his Dolphins Badge will aboard the boat during the five months he was assigned to the crew.

He was assigned to the crew of two other diesel submarine, USS Clamagore and USS Threadfin before he made the transition to ballistic missile submarines.

“There was no comparison between the two types of submarines,” he said.

The ability of the nuclear submarines to produce oxygen and desalinate water enabled the boats to stay under water as long as the food supplies lasted.

It’s also when his responsibilities as medical corpsman increased dramatically. He was trained to monitor the radiation levels aboard the boat to ensures well being of every crew member.

“The hospital corpsman because responsible for every officer and sailor on board for safe passage,” he said. “Corpsmen had a lot of responsibility in those days.”

Mays had an opportunity to exercise his authority when Adm. Hyman Rickover, the father of the Navy’s nuclear submarine program, toured the ballistic missile submarine Henry Clay.

Visitors were required to wear special badges to monitor possible exposure to radiation but Rickover tried to board the boat without wearing one.

“I told him the requirement as you know it is to wear the badge aboard the ship,” he said.

Mays said he was told to put the admiral’s badge in his stateroom and Mays said he refused to do it. Rickover relented and agreed to wear the badge.

“If he had taken me to task, I would have had a golden opportunity to raise hell,” he said. “He never said a word but he wore it.”

He was later part of the pre-commissioning crew of the USS James Madison before he was assigned to the crew of the fast-attack submarine USS Bergall. Mays said the duty aboard the Bergall when he was part of the crew remains classified today.

“I still can’t tell you where it went,” he said.

During his time as a corpsman, Mays said the most serious medical procedures he had to perform were one appendicitis operation and treating two kidney stones.

“I felt my training gave me a heads up on taking care of the situation when I had to do an operation,” he said. “You don’t operate on a sub unless it’s an absolute emergency.”

One of Mays claims to fame is his ability to ride a unicycle. Photographs can easily be found online of his riding a unicycle on the hull of the Bergall.

“I was allowed to bring a unicycle on every submarine I rode,” he said.

After 20 years of service, Mays decided to leave the Navy, never having earned that pharmacists’ degree.

“I still had it in my mind even at the end to go back to school,” he said.

Instead, he decided to teach in public schools for the next 33 years thanks to his military experience.

“Everything I was involved with in the Navy played some part in my life afterward,” he said. “It was a great experience.”

Our Veterans runs Wednesdays. Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com, on Facebook or at 464-7655 to suggest a veteran for a column.

More from this section

Negotiations with Marriott planned

Negotiations with Marriott planned

City officials plan to vote at the Jan. 15 commission meeting on an Urban Redevelopment Authority recommendation to begin negotiations with the Marriott hotel chain to build a hotel on the Oglethorpe tract.

Convicted Glynn Co. killer scheduled for execution

Convicted Glynn Co. killer scheduled for execution

The arrest was on page 16A of the Oct. 16, 1987 edition of The News. That’s when writer Lisa Schoolcraft reported the Glynn County Police Department apprehended 26-year-old Jimmy Fletcher Meders for armed robbery and murder in the killing of 47-year-old convenience store clerk Don Carroll Anderson.

+2
Coastal, state politics a mix of unexpected and more of the same

Coastal, state politics a mix of unexpected and more of the same

At the close of 2018, The News took a comprehensive look at the developments with the Terry Creek site. With another year passing by, Terry Creek and the pollution that remains at the Hercules outfall continues to be of a top concern, putting it in the grouping of 2019’s top five stories in …

+2
CAYLI program lifting up local youth

CAYLI program lifting up local youth

A youth program offered by Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority has seen great success in raising up local students and setting them on a path to be future leaders.