DSC_0108.JPG
Buy Now

Navy veteran Glenn Cook flew anti-submarine warfare jets, including a tour of duty in Libya and Lebanon in 1983.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

Today’s veteran: Glenn Cook, 67

Born: Fort Monroe, Va.

More from this section

Turtles stunned by cold Christmas return to the sea

Turtles stunned by cold Christmas return to the sea

Four of six green sea turtles that were cold stunned by the record-breaking Christmas cold on barrier island beaches were released into St. Andrews Sound Friday morning after the Georgia Sea Turtle Center rehabilitated them.

Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

The Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are starting 2023 with 59 fewer officers than if their staffs were full, but the chiefs of both are optimistic about recruitment and retention efforts in the new year.