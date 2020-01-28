A large part of the process local artist and author Dolors Altaba goes through when painting is based on intuition.
“It is so engaging,” Altaba said during a Friday interview. “When I am painting there is a moment. I’m starting, I look at the picture of what I’m going to do, and I have a very photographic memory. I remember places and things so I can paint it afterward. Then I start painting, and there’s a moment where you are in the painting and the world disappears. I don’t even know where I am, there’s these moments that are so precious and nothing else counts.”
Altaba said she will often paint over parts of the work she’s done so far in the process of finding the picture she wants to paint.
It’s during these moments she described that she knows she’s found it.
A collection of Altaba’s landscape paintings can be viewed until the end of the month in the Brunswick-Glynn County Library in downtown Brunswick. Her most recent exhibition, but certainly not her first.
“I’ve always been painting and having small exhibits. Small, like maybe in private homes or something, and selling. But finally, I have enough work to do this (exhibit),” Altaba said. “Next month some of the paintings, because that’s a smaller place, will go to the St. Simons Island library.”
Much of the exhibit centers around nature scenes. Some focus on the water and some on foliage. A few involve people.
“I find that this world of ours is so beautiful. I think the thing that I like most is nature, that’s why I paint a lot of landscapes. Wherever I go, I always take notes,” Altaba said. “I love the sea, the coast. As you can see, there are many sea and water (paintings), water all over.”
Altaba was born in Barcelona, Spain, just before the Spanish Civil War. Her parents took their children and fled to Mexico, where Altaba got her start in art.
“I was born in Barcelona, then the war came and my parents took us — I was very small — to Mexico. Then I started in Mexico. We actually came to the (United) States because I had classes in California,” Altaba said.
She went through some schooling in the Americas before her family moved back to Barcelona. Altaba and her family would travel back and forth regularly, but it was in Barcelona that she began to really explore her artistic talent.
“When I was in primary school, we had a painter. She gave my sister night classes for painting, so I started real early,” Altaba said. “In school, there was a contest where we’d write about something. A day important for the country or whatever. And then we would paint what we thought about that and make a poem. There was a friend of mine who usually won the poetry part and I always won the painting part.”
She took some painting classes and even went to a fine arts school in Barcelona, but most of what she’s learned she acquired through practice.
While you’ll only see gouache paintings in the library exhibit, she enjoys painting with both gouache — a type of watercolor paint — and oil paints. Both are thicker than standard watercolor paint, which she sees as a positive.
“I love gouache and I love oil paint, but the oil paintings that I do take a long time because I put layers and layers on until I find it,” Altaba said. “I like to see water paintings, but for me to do it, no. I can’t tell you why it doesn’t call my attention. Maybe it’s because, in gouache, you see it and then you know what you’re going to do. It’s strong and it’s there. In oil paintings, it’s the same thing.”
Most of her paintings on display now are coastal scenery or nature scenes found further west.
“They’re all landscapes, from the Rockies to the desert,” Altaba said.
Some local scenes, like the Spanish moss-laden oak trees, are on her list of things to paint, but Altaba said she’s not ready yet. Every time she tries to paint a new scene, she has to become familiar with it first.
It was the same when she and her husband first moved to Arizona after they retired. They’re both pretty new to the Golden Isles, having vacationed in the area several times but only settling down in Brunswick two years ago.
“It’s like learning again,” Altaba said. “I haven’t painted it yet because it’s so new.”
In addition to painting landscapes, she also likes mixing her two passions — literature and painting.
“I never stopped (painting) all my life, I think,” Altaba said. “Writing came later.”
Though she started writing professionally later in life, she was no less passionate about it, she said.
“I thought, ‘If I go into literature, I’ll have more things to paint about,’” Altaba said. “So I went into literature and I painted ‘Hamlet’ and I was sold right away.”
Since 1999, along with her painting, she’s published seven books about painting, literary figures of interest and her own original literary works. She’s studied literature and English at the University of California, University of Barcelona and State University of New York.
Her studies included such 17th-century authors as Aphra Behn, John Dryden and John Wilmot, 2nd Earl of Rochester. Something about Behn in particular resonated with Altaba, and lead her to write a book titled “Aphra Behn’s English Feminism: Wit and Satire.”
The literary community in later eras would have little appreciation for Behn’s work, especially one of her first novels, “Love-Letters Between a Nobleman and His Sister,” but Altaba said such views of Behn and her contemporaries ignored the context of their work.
“It seemed immoral, but it’s satire,” Altaba said. “Dryden and all those, and Rochester, they were doing satire. When you do satire you show what is wrong, not what is exemplary. But afterward, they wanted exemplary.”
That interest in literature that started as a means to expand her painting catalog ended up becoming a strong passion in itself, she said.
If anyone takes anything from her story, Altaba said it’s that one should not give up.
“I would say follow your dream,” Altaba said.
The Brunswick library will host her gouache paintings until Jan. 31, after which they will move to the St. Simons Island Library on Beachview Drive. In April, the SoGlo Gallery in downtown Brunswick will display some of her oil paintings.
