Deron Davis, executive director of The Nature Conservancy in Georgia, will soon depart the role.
Davis has served in his current position for over eight years, following three years as director of conservation for the conservancy, which is based in Atlanta but has an office in Brunswick.
TNC has been working on the coast since the late 1960s to preserve local habitats.
“In the more than 12 years we have worked together, Deron Davis has been a true champion for Georgia’s environment,” said Mark Williams, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “He has made our state greener, our communities more resilient and our future brighter. Davis leaves behind a legacy of conservation that we would do well to continue.”
Davis will officially leave the position Sept. 16 and transition into a new role with The Nature Conservancy, as the conservancy project director for North America.
By collaborating with philanthropists, supporters, and partners statewide, Davis led a team of scientists, land acquisition and management specialists, community conservationists, policy strategists and other leaders.
Impactful initiatives during his tenure include the protection of more than 100,000 acres of land for biodiversity, the growth of the land management program, the launch of a program to help solar energy developers reduce negative impacts on wildlife, the launch of a program to support coastal communities in adapting to increasing flooding and more.
In addition, Davis and the TNC team were instrumental in the establishment of a dedicated fund for Georgia that supports parks and trails and protects and acquires lands critical to wildlife, clean water and outdoor recreation across the state.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to have served the people and nature of Georgia through my work with The Nature Conservancy,” Davis said. “I have been inspired by the level of intelligence, passion, and competence that every member of the team has brought to preserving our state’s natural resources. I am leaving our work in Georgia in extremely capable hands, knowing that both the board of trustees and the staff are the strongest they have ever been.”