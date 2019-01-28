Native Glynn writer makes it big by getting smaller

Tommy Tomlinson is likely your favorite reporter’s favorite reporter’s favorite reporter. That’s not a typo. He put more than 20 years in at the Charlotte Observer, and wrote pieces for Esquire, ESPN the Magazine, Garden & Gun and Sports Illustrated. He’s been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Among those who write news for a living, he’s recognized as one of the best storytellers in the business, with the kind of skill that, as the sportswriters say, can’t be taught.
He’s also the local boy who made good.
Tomlinson’s book, “The Elephant in the Room: One Fat Man’s Quest to Get Smaller in a Growing America,” hit the nation’s bookshelves this month and in quick succession, he had an excerpt published in The Atlantic magazine, the New York Times released a positive review, the book was discussed in Rolling Stone and he had a few minutes on the couch with the hosts of the Today show in New York.
That’s a long way from where Tomlinson began, in a modest house in the 1960s and ‘70s on Seabreeze Drive on St. Simons Island. Saturday afternoon, he gave a talk and signed books at the Casino building at Neptune Park, a place he knows well. He said his parents would take him to play at the park all the time, and he spent hours at the end of the pier, looking out over the sound. When he wasn’t there, he would be nearby at the St. Simons Public Library.
“That’s the first library I ever went to — I checked out the Nancy Drew books and the Hardy Boys books and that’s where I first remember falling in love with reading, is at that library,” Tomlinson said. “It’s good to be back here — it’s awesome.”
“The Elephant in the Room” tracks Tomlinson’s struggle to lose weight, while recounting his life and what got him to that point, standing at a more-than-solid 460 pounds. He committed to go at it on a constant and gradual pace, something that would last. By the end of 2016, he’d dropped 74 pounds. He took off 11 more by Thanksgiving 2017.
Tomlinson was always a big guy — in pictures in The News from his time at Brunswick High School, Tomlinson is always a few inches taller than everyone else. But like many Southern families, in his house, food was love, and it got to be too much. While his parents’ generation worked off the tons of calories in the fields or in the factory, that sort of life changed by the time Tomlinson came around.
The book runs on two tracks — one is like a memoir of sorts, and the other details the monthly struggles of losing weight in 2016 and the life events around it.
Tomlinson’s family moved from St. Simons when he was 12 years old, out to a property in Sterling. He attended Jane Macon Middle School and BHS, where he was a stellar student. Tomlinson will lead with genuine praise about others, but he is incredibly humble about his own achievements. Except noting that he won several scholarships that allowed him to afford to attend the University of Georgia, he doesn’t touch much on his youthful accomplishments. But, he was a key part of a championship debate team, a constant in theatrical productions, chosen for several leadership positions and was even president of the BHS chapter of the National Honor Society, all of which was detailed in the hometown newspaper.
“I think part of it was, back then especially, The News — my mom was in The Brunswick News a few years later for growing a giant sweet potato,” Tomlinson said.
Actually, Virginia Tomlinson grew two, though The News credited the garden to her husband. The cutline to the photo read, “These two Georgia red sweet potato beauties came from the garden of L.M. (Tommy) Tomlinson at Sterling. Mrs. Tomlinson shows off one weighing in at 6.5 pounds and another over 5 pounds. Farming on a small-time basis is a hobby with 60-year-old Tommy Tomlinson. He and his wife raise more than enough vegetables for themselves and often share their bounty with others.”
Tomlinson said it was a lot easier in the early ‘80s to get mentioned in the paper. He credited his accomplishments to having good teachers — he recognized James Holt, his debate teacher in school. Holt’s mother ran the Sunset Drive-In, where Tomlinson worked for several years.
“I had lots of great teachers and mentors here that helped guide me through all that,” Tomlinson said.
You don’t get north of 400 pounds without some strong positive feelings toward food, and the places that dish out what you enjoy most. Tomlinson has a particular love for that Altama Avenue institution, Willie’s Wee-Nee Wagon.
He couched it in referencing a statement by the writer Calvin Trillin who essentially said you have to be true to your local hamburger joint.
“In that spirit, let me inform you that my hometown hot-dog joint, Willie’s Wee-Nee Wagon, is the best hot-dog joint in the world,” Tomlinson wrote in the book. “I would argue — and have argued — that it is also the best restaurant in the world. It’s a homely old low-slung building on Altama Avenue, the main drag in Brunswick. There’s an awning, a screened-in porch, and a few picnic tables. The paint and the light are both yellowish. The sign out front reads, ‘WE RELISH YOUR BUN.’
“Willie’s makes great greasy burgers and pork chop sandwiches, but I never had those, because their hot dogs strike me directly in the soul. They’re perfectly grilled, cradled in steamed sesame-seed buns, with steak fries on the side and tea so sweet it could hold its shape without a cup. You can get a dog a dozen different ways at Willie’s, but I will always default to a simple dog with cole slaw and cheese.
“I did a travel story on my hometown for the Charlotte Observer back in the nineties and wrote that if I were ever elected president, I’d have slaw-and-cheese dogs from Willie’s delivered to the White House every day. Somebody from Willie’s saw the story, clipped out that paragraph, and hung it on the wall. Twenty-some years later, it’s still there. This is still one of my proudest achievements.”
Speaking of achievements, Tomlinson acknowledges being a little surprised by who’s spoken highly of his book. He said that for a top literary critic like Dwight Garner of the New York Times to say nice things about it was amazing.
“Every once in a while I’ll look through my Twitter mentions and I’m like, wow — it’s crazy that these people, like Anne Lamott, who is a writer I’ve always loved, and Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, and all these people that I’ve looked up to over the years,” Tomlinson said. “(Friday), in fact, at the book-signing in Charleston, this guy named Gary Smith came. And I know Gary a little bit, but we’re not super-good friends. Gary is like a legend in sportswriting. He wrote for Sports Illustrated for like 25 years. To have Gary come to hear me come to talk about my book is just sort of surreal for me.”
Ask any author who’s been on the road, though, and they’ll tell you that a book tour can be a grind. Tomlinson’s been at it for about three weeks.
“I’ve not gotten as much sleep as I should,” Tomlinson said. “Just this week, Tuesday we went to New York — my wife and I — and then Wednesday morning I was on the Today show, I flew back Wednesday night, and I had a book-signing Thursday in a town called Southern Pines, about two hours from Charlotte, got up (Friday) morning and drove four hours to Charleston, had a book-signing there (Friday) at lunchtime, and got up this morning and drove three hours here. So, I’m a little whipped, I have to say.”
However, he acknowledged this is the moment a writer hopes for.
“You hope that people are paying attention and care about your book enough to want to come down and talk about it,” Tomlinson said. “I’m just thrilled to be doing it. When I’m done, I’ll probably nap for a couple days or something, but I’m thrilled with it now.”