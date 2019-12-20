National Washington Youth Tour application open

Okefenoke REMC will sponsor four students to participate in the 2020 National Washington Youth Tour and invites all high school juniors living in its eight service counties, which include Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Ware and Wayne counties, to apply to become a delegate.

The 2020 National Washington Youth Tour is a leadership experience that immerses young people from across the country in a historical and cultural trip to promote awareness and understanding of the nation’s past, present and future.

Youth Tour information and the application are available online at oremc.com/our-community, at each of OREMC’s offices in Nahunta, Kingsland and Hilliard, Fla., or from high school guidance counselors. Completed applications must be received in one of the OREMC offices by Feb. 27, 2020.

Questions can also be answered by contacting OREMC Member Services Representative Dewayne Johns at 800-262-5131, ext. 1143, or via email at dewayne.johns@oremc.com.

