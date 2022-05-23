National Maritime Day observed on St. Simons

A small contingent observed National Maritime Day on Saturday with prayers and the placement of a wreath in memory of five merchant seamen killed just offshore in a U-boat attack during World War II.
The Esso Baton Rouge and SS Oklahoma were sunk by torpedoes on April 8, 1942, just off St. Simons Island.
The brief ceremony began when bagpiper Scott Townley marched onto the pier followed by a Brunswick High School Navy Junior ROTC color guard flying the U.S. and Navy flags.
A lot of people were on the pier, some fishing and crabbing, as well as locals and vacationers just walking. With the sound of Townley’s pipes, all stopped what they were doing and soberly watched the procession, listened respectfully to the presentation and bowed their heads during the prayers.
Created by Congress in 1933 to commemorate the first crossing of the Atlantic under steam power, Maritime Day honors America’s merchant seaman, said David Proctor, a board member of the sponsoring International Seafarers Center in Brunswick.
There are more than 50,000 merchant ships working around the world, he said, and the Seafarers Center has served crew members who have been at sea more than a year, Proctor said.
He explained that they ring the brass bell of the Baton Rouge each year to honor the “five men who lost their lives right off the coast of Brunswick.”
Mimi Rogers held the bell as center volunteer Rick Haines tolled it five times.
The Rev. Bob Kastings, center chaplain and pastor of Lord of Life Lutheran Church, prayed, “Frail is our vessel and the ocean is wide,’’ but God guides us to the shore of everlasting peace.
Jack and Jeanne Earle McConnell threw a wreath into the incoming tide in honor of merchant mariners who have died on the sea and Townley played “Amazing Grace.”
After another prayer, the ceremony ended as Townley and the color guard led the celebrants off the pier.