Since the coronavirus pandemic began, few are at a higher risk than the men and women who dwell at senior care centers.
Residents of long-term care communities are elderly and often medically fragile. Leaders across the country, including Gov. Brian Kemp, have stressed the importance of protecting these citizens.
Residents of the Thrive senior living community on St. Simons have taken special precautions for nearly two months, limiting trips away from the center as well as visits with friends and families.
So far, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Thrive.
The staff have also ramped up the cleaning of the center, wiping down surfaces in every room and thoroughly cleaning common spaces daily.
They received a break from this work Wednesday, when 15 members of the Georgia Air National Guard offered to clean the center from top to bottom.
“We understand the value of protecting those who are being threatened most right now,” said Master Sgt. Theodore Donald, team leader. “We’re happy to help.”
Members of the National Guard have organized around the state to clean senior care centers daily. They’re able to do the work efficiently and meticulously, using CDC-approved cleaning products and fogging machines that spray a mist of chemicals that effectively kill most germs and viruses.
“That chemical will kill any virus within three minutes,” said Master Sgt Milton Wade, assistant team leader.
The team members suited up outside Thrive Wednesday morning, each clad in full-body suits, face masks and two pairs of plastic gloves.
“In the rooms, they’re going to be cleaning all hard surfaces individually,” said Charlotte Graham, community relations director at Thrive.
She said the staff at Thrive knew the National Guard team would do a wonderful job. They’ve heard only good things from neighboring centers that have been cleaned by the team in recent weeks.
Wade anticipated it would take about two hours to disinfect Thrive.
“We’re involved in this to help out the community and help out the state wherever we’re needed,” he said.
To show their gratitude, the staff at Thrive purchased a new battery pack for the National Guard team. The batteries often run out juice and require recharging before cleaning work can continue.
“Each team only gets one battery pack,” Graham said. “So we bought them another battery pack.”