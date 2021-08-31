The surge in COVID-19 cases in the Golden Isles puts a strain both on physical resources and on health care professionals working daily to care for hospitalized patients.
A team of Georgia National Guard members arrived in Brunswick last week to provide support to Southeast Georgia Health System, following an order from Gov. Brian Kemp.
The team consists of nine patient care assistants and one unit clerk, and 10 additional members will arrive later this week. They will primarily be supporting the hospital’s Emergency Care Center and intensive care units, said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System. The National Guard members will also assist the nursing team with direct care for COVID-19 patients.
“As the COVID patient levels continue to rise, our health system team is doing all they can to meet the needs of those patients,” Scherneck said. “Prior to COVID-19, our Brunswick campus daily patient census averaged 180-200. Also prior to COVID-19, we only had a 24-bed ICU. We had to increase the number of patient beds we have to accommodate the growing number of patients we are dealing with at this time.”
According to numbers reported Monday afternoon, the health system is currently treating 162 confirmed positive COVID-19 inpatients, with 136 being treated at the Brunswick campus and 26 at the Camden campus. In the Brunswick hospital, 50 patients are in critical care units, two are in the Emergency Care Center and 81 are in the medical or surgical units. Three are in the maternity/pediatric care unit.
On the Camden campus, there are 10 patients in the intensive care units, 11 in the medical/surgical unit, four in the Emergency Care Center and one in maternity care.
Health care officials reported Monday 12,883 COVID-19 cases in Glynn County and 5,087 cases in Camden. Glynn County reported 208 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and Camden reported 56 deaths.
Since Aug. 27, there have been 625 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Camden (132), Glynn (449) and McIntosh (44) counties.
The vaccination rate is 42.7% in Glynn County and 31.9% in Camden County.
The health system reports that among the 10 ICU patients at the Camden hospital, one person was vaccinated. And among the 50 ICU patients in the Brunswick hospital, six were vaccinated.
The rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is connected to the spread of the delta variant, which is significantly more contagious than prior strains of the virus. Georgia is among numerous hard-hit states in the country.
Kemp announced last week that 105 members of the Guard with medical training were headed to 10 hospitals.
The health system has the equipment, beds and personal protective equipment needed to care for the surge in patients, Scherneck said. But staffing resources are limited.
“Our staff’s resilience and dedication is amazing, but even so the burden of this surge is very challenging, physically and emotionally,” he said. “We are pleased that Gov. Kemp made arrangements with the National Guard to provide staff to supplement our team members and to hopefully give them a chance to restore themselves.”