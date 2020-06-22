Her flubbed order at the McDonald’s drive-thru was but a symptom.
Veteran McIntosh County Sheriff’s Deputy Stacy Talbert’s real source of agitation centered on her perceived disconnect between the badge she proudly wears and the public she has vowed to serve and to protect. Reeling in the sudden national backlash against law enforcement following the recent police-involved deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Talbert made a public plea for support for all the good cops out there.
“I don’t understand what’s going on with people nowadays,” said Talbert, sitting in her patrol car in a McDonald’s drive-thru off of an interstate exit in Richmond Hill. “But please, just give us a break.”
The people got the message — 16 million and counting. That is how many views her Facebook Live post received, gaining rapid momentum after Twitter picked it up. Much of the feedback was supportive; some, however, dubbed her “Officer Karen” and “Molly McMuffin” and accused her of gratuitous whining.
In the end, a contrite McDonald’s employee delivered her belated McMuffin and hash browns. But Talbert declined, saying she did not want food she did not see prepared.
“I don’t know how much more of this I can take,” she lamented at one point in the post. Talbert added: “I don’t hear ‘thank you’ near enough anymore.”
Big city streets across the nation erupted in protests, rioting and downtown destruction after a video emerged showing Floyd’s death on Memorial Day at the hands of a callous Minneapolis, Minn., police officer, kneeling on his Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for relief. The new wave of outrage flared after the June 12 police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. Several police officers have been arrested in connection with the deaths of both men.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones would be less than honest if he said officer morale has not been affected by the current tone of the national discussion regarding law enforcement. Regardless of the validity of the protests against those two deadly incidents, there seems to be a current trend to lump all officers into the “bad cop” category, he said.
“It has had an effect,” Jones said. “Officers are concerned about being able to defend themselves in legitimately dangerous situations. They’re concerned about being able to do their job without second guessing their every move.”
More than a few Glynn County Police Department officers can no doubt relate to deputy Talbert’s social media lament, acting county police chief Jay Wiggins said. That is why he has been more diligent than usual with encouragement for the men and women on patrol.
“Of course the issues that are going on across the country have our officers concerned,” said Wiggins, the county's Emergency Management Agency director before being appointed acting chief in February. “I have no doubt there are officers everywhere who are re-thinking their career paths. I’ve been kind of speaking with them one-on-one the last few days. I try to remind them why they got into law enforcement in the first place, which is to be there for people when they need you.”
One response Wiggins has stressed is the redoubling of training efforts, focusing on areas for improvement and delivering better service to the public.
“I think our officers understand, they get it,” Wiggins said. “The better trained they are, the more morale will come up. Our answer is to really increase training and address concerns that the public may have.”
Whatever the national mood, Brunswick police know they are appreciated and trusted in their own community, Jones said. This point was driven home Thursday evening when officers were treated to a quarterly cookout on the grounds at department headquarters, Chief Jones and others commanding officers working the grill and serving the food. Also on hand was Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, City Commissioner Felica Harris, new City Manager Regina McDuffie and Assistant City Manager Tanet Myers.
“Morale picked up a lot when they saw these city leaders out showing their support,” Jones said. “That made a big difference, to let these officers know they have their backs, to let them know they do a good and job and that they are proud of them.”
Brunswick officers know how the residents they serve feel because they are in touch with them on a daily basis, Jones said. The concept of community policing has long been an integral part Jones’ strategy.
Jones believes this relationship has paid off in recent weeks during numerous protests over the shooting death of Ahmuad Arbery, a black man who was shot a killed Feb. 8 while jogging through a county neighborhood by two armed white men. Three men face felony murder charges in that incident.
Throngs of protesters have gathered outside the county courthouse in Brunswick on several occasions to demand justice, with Glynn County sheriff’s deputies and Brunswick police on hand to keep the peace. There have been angry and vocal cries for justice, but the local demonstrations have been free of the rioting, looting and clashes that have accompanied similar protests in big cities from Atlanta to Seattle, Wash.
On Saturday morning, a motorcycle club led a rally at the courthouse for Arbery, Jones said. Another group led a bicycle ride from Old City Hall to Mary Ross Park in memory of Arbery that afternoon. And Brunswick police will be on hand for both, there to protect and to serve, he said.
“I think our record shows we do a lot of community-oriented policing,” Jones said. “That’s why, in my opinion, you haven’t seen the problems here that have occurred in other places. We have a good rapport with those we serve. Our community knows us. And that’s because we are there getting to know them.”
Maintaining that open dialogue with the community is a practice Wiggins constantly stresses to his officers.
“If the people need to know anything, it’s that Glynn County police will be there when needed,” he said. “They’re being proactive, getting out there and talking with folks in the community, getting to know them and listening to their feedback.”