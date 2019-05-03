The voices that rang out in song and prayer inside the church all called for the same ideals — unity and love.
In the pews sat community members of many different church denominations and faith groups in Glynn County. Those groups were indistinguishable, though, on the National Day of Prayer, held Thursday at First Baptist Church in Brunswick.
The National Day of Prayer is a longstanding tradition in American history and locally. The theme this year, in the midst of a tumultuous time for this country, was “Love One Another.”
“Throughout out nation’s history, Americans have consistently turned to God for their guidance at pivotal times,” said Steve Temmer, a life coach and pastoral counselor at Centered for Life on St. Simons and one of the event’s organizers. “So this year we’re going to do that again.”
Glynn County’s Day of Prayer event included performances by several students groups and a choir, as well as prayers led by numerous local church leaders.
Temmer also asked the pastors, community and state leaders, law enforcement officials and other leaders in attendance to stand up before the congregation for their own moment of prayer.
“Even though President Trump could not be here today…” Temmer joked, “We want to pray for our president … No matter who is in the office, we need to be praying for our president or vice president, the Supreme Court justices, our state and local officials.”
Brunswick Mayor Pro Tem Vincent Williams made an official proclamation during the ceremony to declare May 2 the National Day of Prayer.
“We pray for the achievements of America’s goals for peace, justice for all people, the whole world,” Williams said.
Temmer said Glynn County is blessed to be a community that comes together for a Day of Prayer.
“There are a number of cities and counties around this nation that would not do that,” he said. “… That’s one of my challenges for us. Instead of getting frustrated with our leaders, they need our wisdom and they need our guidance. They need our encouragement. But more than that, they need God’s wisdom and encouragement.”
Temmer asked the audience to seek out God’s love and to love those around them.
“Before we can love others, we need to love God,” he said. “Before we love others, we have to love ourselves, so that we can then love others. And so that’s the theme of today, is ‘love one another.’”