Narcotics smuggler heading back to home country

A man sentenced to nine years in prison for conspiracy to import more than five kilograms of cocaine into the United States is heading back to his home nation of Costa Rica to serve out the balance of his sentence.
Wednesday, the Department of Justice filed paperwork with the federal district court in Brunswick detailing the agreement between the United States, Costa Rica and Luis Nates-Fernandez for Nates-Fernandez to return to Costa Rica. A hearing to formalize the process is scheduled for January 17.
Nates-Fernandez pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in the federal district court in Sherman, Texas on March 27. There was an estimated amount of at least 150 kilos of cocaine involved in the conspiracy.
While the court unsealed the indictment against Nates-Fernandez in the matter in January 2018, a copy of the indictment and specifics regarding the crimes alleged were not available in Nates-Fernandez’s case file in PACER, the online document management program used by the federal court system.
However, according to a Colombian legal document, the Colombian attorney general authorized Nates-Fernandez’s arrest in his country in May 2017 for the purpose of extradition in regard to this case. His projected release date if he remained in the United States would be in March 2025.
In a different matter, a man tried to get out of the federal prison in Jesup early, but went about it in a less-than-legal manner. According to the complaint filed against him, Israel Rodriguez-Zayas walked off from the camp portion of the prison on March 2. He was serving a 15-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute crack, cocaine, heroin and marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
He was arrested April 16, pleaded guilty in August to escape from custody and sentenced Friday to 14 months in federal prison which are additional to his conspiracy sentence, and three years’ supervised release.
Charles William Walrath was to plead guilty Friday, but the hearing was moved to Jan. 24. He was indicted in September on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act. Law enforcement found Walrath, in May 2018, in possession of a Marlin Model 200 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel of fewer than 18 inches in length.
A superior court case against Walrath was indefinitely suspended because of the federal charges, but in October 2018 a Glynn County grand jury indicted him for methamphetamine trafficking, two counts of meth sales and six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In addition to the Marlin shotgun, Walrath allegedly also had a Smith and Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380-caliber handgun, a Taurus PT140 .40-caliber handgun and a Remington .223-caliber rifle, along with more than 28 grams of math.
Maximum penalties for both of the federal charges are 10 years in prison and three years’ supervised release.