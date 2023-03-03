A Glynn County School Resource Officer met an unexpected and unclothed visitor early Wednesday afternoon at the new central offices on Altama Avenue, the schools police chief said.

Chief Rod Ellis said SRO Lt. Noreen Meeks was making a routine walk of the old Altama Elementary School building that now serves as the home office for the school system when she entered a portion of the building still under renovation only to find a naked man alone in the construction area. The construction area is segregated from the rest of the building at the moment, Ellis said.

