A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for distributing sexual images of children.

Gary Kreitzman, 36, of Nahunta, was sentenced to 142 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood after pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography. Wood also sentenced Kreitzman to serve 10 years of supervised release after completing his prison term and to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

