A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for distributing sexual images of children.
Gary Kreitzman, 36, of Nahunta, was sentenced to 142 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood after pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography. Wood also sentenced Kreitzman to serve 10 years of supervised release after completing his prison term and to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents and testimony, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July 2020 about images of child pornography being transferred through an online chat application. The GBI’s investigation led agents to Kreitzman.
During a search of Kreitzman’s residence, agents recovered multiple electronic devices with hundreds of sexually explicit images of children, and he told investigators that he shared the images through an online chat application.
“Children are re-victimized every time sexually exploitive images are shared,” said Jill Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, in a press release. “We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable the predators who endanger our most vulnerable citizens.”
The GBI and the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer M. Kirkland prosecuted the case.
Anyone who has information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.