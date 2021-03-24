Myriad of preparations ongoing for Section 7 cut

A big blue crane busied itself Tuesday with plucking vehicles from the sheared face of the shipwrecked Golden Ray’s rear, one of a myriad of ongoing preparations on the St. Simons Sound for the next big cut into the vessel.
The VB 10,000 remained at the front of the shipwreck a week after the 255-foot-tall crane vessel completed cutting through the foremost section. Once separated, the 6,350-metric-ton chunk of steel was hoisted from the water and placed on the barge Julie B for removal from the sound.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 is not likely to be back in position over the engine section until the weekend at the earliest, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. Even then, more preparation will be in order before cutting can resume on the engine section, known to salvors as Section 7.
Salvors temporarily halted cutting on the dense steel of Section 7 after the cutting chain broke on Feb. 26. It was the fifth unexpected work stoppage on Section 7 since the effort began a month earlier.
Salvors decided instead to redirect efforts on the foremost section, known as Section 2. The switch was done mainly to meet a deadline with the Julie B, the deck of which had been outfitted with a cradle engineered specifically for holding Section 2.
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray was headed out to sea Sept. 8, 2019 when it overturned with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. With three large sections removed since cutting operations began in November, the half-submerged shipwreck is now about 366 feet long and looking less and less like a vessel.
The VB 10,000’s crew is switching the pulleys and other cutting equipment from one side of the vessel’s arching gantries to the other, Himes said. This is necessary because the VB 10,000 will straddle Section 7 from the opposite end that it straddled Section 2.
Likewise, the pulleys and other equipment were switched over from one side to the other earlier this month when salvors decided to back off Section 7 and focus on cutting Section 2, Himes said.
“They’re just re-rigging the VB’s cutting apparatus for Section 7,” Himes said. “They have to do this every time they move from one end to the other. They use a different pulley, depending on which side of the gantry the cutting apparatus is rigged to.”
What is left of the tattered section of cutting chain placed at Section 7 will be replaced with a cutting chain forged of much stronger steel, Himes said. Initially, seven chains made of grade 3 steel were fed underneath the sunken port side of the Golden Ray and draped over the exposed starboard side.
After several chain breaks during the first cut in November, salvors began switching out 90-foot-lengths of chain with stronger grade 4 chain as signs of wear and tear emerged.
Section 2 was cut entirely with grade 4 chain, from start to finish. Himes said salvors will upgrade completely to grade 5 chain before cutting resumes on Section 7.
Section 7 is roughly halfway completed. The grades measure the steel’s ability to withstand intense strain. The higher the grade, the stronger the steel.
“The data originally said grade 3 would be good for this task,” Himes said. “When going into the unknown and unprecedented, your ability to follow the plans while making incremental adjustments is very, very important.”
On the other end of the shipwreck, the blue Fuchs material handler crane is lightening the VB 10,000’s lifting load one vehicle at a time.
The crane has a long arm with a big sturdy claw at the end. The crane operator can direct to a vehicle, grab it, pull it from a deck of the shipwreck and drop it in an awaiting hopper barge.
Unlike other barges with flat decks, a hopper barge has a sunken interior to hold more junk, such as destroyed vehicles from a shipwreck’s cargo hold.
The Fuchs crane has a 70-foot reach, so it can get plenty of vehicles out of the shipwreck, Himes said.
The Fuchs crane plucked some 100 vehicles from Section 2 before salvors began cutting on it.
This “weight shedding operation” makes the lifting phase of the operation safer, creating a lighter load and eliminating some vehicles that might fall loose in motion.
The Julie B is docked at Mayor’s Point on the East River in downtown Brunswick. Its towering 135-foot-high cargo is drawing a steady crowd of gawkers to nearby Mary Ross Waterfront Park for a look. Salvors there are occupied with sea fastening the 85-foot-long severed section to the Julie B in preparation for its voyage to a recycling facility in Gibson, La.
“We are continuing to fasten Section 2 to Julie B, getting it ready to leave,” Himes said Tuesday. “Once they’re finished and it passes (marine safety Coast Guard) inspection, it will be on its way.”