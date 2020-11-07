Frat Beach was a relative flop Friday, which is just what Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins hoped for with the ban on alcohol at the beach.
Only about 400 or so college students showed up at the Coast Guard Beach for the traditional rite of Georgia-Florida college football weekend. Thousands of mostly University of Georgia fans usually turn out clad in Halloween-themed costumes, or just scantily clad, to drink and make merry at a party that has for years been dubbed simply “Frat Beach.”
Hoping to keep crowds down with the ever-looming threat of exposure to COVID-19, county commissioners made an early preemptive strike of banning alcohol on all St. Simons Island beaches during the weekend surrounding the annual college football rivalry between the universities of Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville.
The ban was for Friday and Saturday.
Just the notion of an alcohol ban appeared sufficient to keep throngs of students away from Coast Guard Beach. And if anyone was drinking among those who did make the Frat Beach scene, they were not flaunting it, Wiggins said.
“It was well below what we’ve dealt with in the past,” Wiggins said of the crowd. “I think people paid heed to the alcohol ban. There were certainly some kids here, but nothing like we’ve seen in past years. I can’t tell you they weren’t drinking, but we didn’t have to cite anybody for drinking. They didn’t do it in our presence, that’s for sure.”
Just in case, Glynn County’s public safety community turned out in force at Coast Guard Beach. Joining county police were county sheriff’s deputies, county firefighters and EMTs, county Emergency Management Agency personnel, state troopers and state Department of Natural Resources officers.
Police made one arrest – an adult who was caught driving drunk nearby, Wiggins said.
“I think we were ready had there been any problems,” Wiggins said. “I would rather be here and not be needed than be needed and not there. We came together and, fortunately, did a lot of standing around. No problems with the college kids whatsoever.”