When I was little boy, my grandpa would load me into his vehicle, and we’d drive the dirt roads. I’d like to tell you we were in a 1951 Ford pickup, but we were instead in his ‘40 Chevrolet sedan.
We’d go down the dirt roads so slowly that the red dust lay where it was. In those days, car windows were hand-powered and carpet covered the floor boards of rich people’s houses, not the floorboards of trucks and cars.
Grandpa and I were creeping along between wheat fields one day when he lost track of where he had left his window. Thinking it was up, he began absent-mindedly began cranking it. Then he spit a stream of tobacco juice onto the glass. He pulled his blue bandanna from his pocket, mopped it off, and we eased on down the road.
The seat belt and child safety seat were still years away. I rode perched beside him on a little box he had made and covered with upholstery.
When I take my 4-year-old grandson, Benjamin, for a ride, I switch the car seat from my Prius to my old pickup truck. It’s a Nissan Frontier, the third of three. It’s old, a 2004 that I bought to replace one just like it a drunk driver totaled in my front yard.
When I told my stepdad I had bought my first Nissan truck, he was scornful. “You ain’t got no truck,’’ he said.
He had two of them on the farm so old they were still Datsuns. There was also a Ford F-150 for serious work. When he went into the pastures, he took one particular Datsun, the dented one with all the running lights and side mirrors broken courtesy of Harley, an enormous and usually ill-tempered bull.
My dad died in that truck that was a couple of sizes too small for him.
I gave Benjamin some bad news a couple of weeks ago as I shifted through the gears of my alleged truck on Old Demere Road.
“Granddaddy may get a new truck,’’ I said. “We won’t have to change gears anymore.”
“Awwww,’’ he said sadly. “I like changing gears.”
He’s pretty impressed when I wind it out in second gear even if we only hit 43 mph.
“Go to five, Granddaddy,’’ he urged one day.
I explained I’d get there eventually if we didn’t run out of road, but that you shouldn’t just skip from first to fifth.
It’s not just the gears. I got the truck used out of Florida. When I say used I mean really used. It had hauled some big loads and the shocks were shot. They still are, which means when we go over dips and bumps the truck bucks like a mechanical bull. If this truck was at Six Flags it would be worth a 45-minute wait to ride. Benjamin loves it. When we go to the garden, he wants to drive on the grass and over humps.
Now, everyone, it seems, has a truck, not like in the old days when the average household had one car. If they needed a truck, they borrowed one from a farmer friend who were the only ones who had them.
Will Glenn used his to haul fertilizer and loads of watermelons. Fred McCown Sr. drove his around the farm hauling a single shovel. He was old and had plenty of farmhands, but he would get out and dig below terraces to drain his fields. Walter Speed had a flat bed on his and hauled big cans of milk to the dairy in Anderson. Carl Campbell seldom got his out of the shed. He did about everything on his tractor pulling a two-wheel trailer. Bill Isbell had a little farm in Fairplay and a day job, but he sometimes left his car at home and drove his pickup to work to keep the valves oiled, he said. Both were Studebakers.
When I was about 12, my dad borrowed one to haul a load of rusty stoves, car parts and random pieces of metal to a scrap yard. The old black truck probably had a muffler at one time but no more and its clutch was shot. It rattled windows for three miles and shivered like it had the DTs when my dad pulled off from stop signs.
Even at my tender age, I was embarrassed and kept bending over to tie my shoes to get below widow level. As for my dad, he reveled in it and took the old truck up to its highest valve-rattling RPM before shifting.
I understand that now, and so far Benjamin isn’t embarrassed. Besides, his dad has a big F-150 crew cab with enough room in the backseat for one adult and two child safety seats, which I’m absolutely delighted to say are necessary.
These big trucks can cause problems because of their size. If you park beside one, you have to back out into traffic because you can’t see if anything is coming including the Goodyear blimp.
I think the 150 refers to the square footage needed to park one. I met a big truck traveling in the middle of an island road and had to veer hard to keep from being hit. I busted a tire on a curb and joked I had met a Fort F-950. It got a laugh because Ford doesn’t make an F-950. Yet.
Most parking lots are laid out to park two normal sized vehicles nose to tail. When you get two pickup trucks — or two Suburbans or their ilk, for that matter — you’ve got auto hanging out in the traffic lanes.
When I see one of those big ones, I sometimes remember what my daddy said, “You ain’t got no truck.’’
They’re too big to be trucks. Besides, it’s carpeted, the bed’s never seen a speck of dirt, you can adjust the side mirrors without rolling down a window and the sound system’s Carnegie Hall quality.
Mine ain’t much, and maybe I’m wrong, but it feels like a truck. Now if I could just get that Little Roy Lewis CD out of the player.