Students at Frederica Academy had the chance this week to learn about jazz and blues music from someone who has toured around the world and performed for audiences big and small.
Lloyd Buchanan, a jazz and blues musician, wraps up today a short residency on the school’s campus that was made possible through the Ellen Fleming Fund supporting Frederica’s cultural arts initiatives.
Buchanan, a Columbus resident, is touring internationally with Brittany Howard and has toured previously with Howard’s band, the Alabama Shakes, the Heavy, Oleta Adams and A7. His television appearances include the Grammys, the BBC, the Late Show with David Letterman, the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Black Entertainment Television (BET) and more.
Buchanan worked this week with all classes at Frederica, and his visit culminates tonight with a student-led jazz concert that is open to the community.
The free concert will begin at 6 p.m. and will take place in the school’s new Windolf-Johnston Performance Plaza on campus.
Over the past three days, Buchanan has spent class time with preschool students and seniors, as well as all the grades in between.
“Each grade level will do something a little bit different,” he said. “The middle schools and high schools, we’re kind of preparing and coaching for the performance that will be happening (tonight). But for the younger students we’re reviewing music and singing together and just having a good time hearing stories and doing things together.”
The concert will include band performances by students and faculty as well as solos, including one performed by Buchanan.
Buchanan began performing when he was 11, accompanying his mom on the piano as she sang gospel music around the state.
“While she was an amazing singer, I was still trying to figure out how to play the piano,” he said. “I played in two keys, and she adjusted her singing to whichever key I could play best in for that song.”
As he got older, he began playing with other musicians at school and carried his interest in music forward into college and to a career.
He’s had the opportunity to work with many talented and well-known musicians who helped him hone his skills.
“I had the opportunity to work along side Michale Mathis, who is a Grammy award winner,” Buchanan said. “He was amazing to come and pour a lot into what we were doing. I had the opportunity to work with Oleta Adams, who had taken a chance on a 17-year-old kid and allowed me to shadow her and to play with her.”
During his week at Frederica Academy, he’s shared the story of his career in music and has talked with students about their own musical interests and aspirations.
“They asked some really good questions, questions I hadn’t been asked before,” Buchanan said. “They kept me on my toes as much as I tried to do for them.”
The Visiting Artist program at Frederica was formed in honor of Fleming, former head of school.
“Upon her retirement a gift was given to the school in her name because she loved cultural arts and wanted to see the cultural arts flourish,” said Tess Nielsen, fine arts director at Frederica. “We are good stewards of this Fleming fund, and we look to bring in artists who will expand the cultural horizons.”
A committee selects each year’s artist based on criteria that exemplify Fleming’s values and promote inclusion, justice, friendship and more.
This is the first year the school has brought a musician to campus for the program. Students learned from a mural artist and a creative writer in previous years.
“We’re so happy to be able to play music together,” Nielsen said. “The idea is to have these different artists come to expand our horizons without having to take the students out. We bring the learning in.”
The program is also meant to touch the community, and the concert tonight is part of that effort, Nielsen said.
Buchanan said he enjoys supporting the next generation of musicians.
“My daughter is 20 years old, and she is now expanding my world, showing me new things,” he said. “I like the idea of my ceiling being their floor.”