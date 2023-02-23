Lloyd Buchanan

Lloyd Buchanan, a professional jazz and blues musician, was the Visiting Artist this week at Frederica Academy.

 Provided photo

Students at Frederica Academy had the chance this week to learn about jazz and blues music from someone who has toured around the world and performed for audiences big and small.

Lloyd Buchanan, a jazz and blues musician, wraps up today a short residency on the school’s campus that was made possible through the Ellen Fleming Fund supporting Frederica’s cultural arts initiatives.

More from this section