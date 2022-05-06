A temporary special-use permit was approved by the Glynn County Commission on Thursday for three weddings at Musgrove Retreat that have been booked through June 4.
Commissioners approved the request despite opposition by some German Village residents who have filed more than three dozen noise complaints over the past year stemming from outdoor events at the venue.
Residents living nearby said Musgrove Retreat has been operating without a permit since 2013, and the music from some of the events is loud enough to hear inside their homes.
One problem is accountability. People complaining about the venue said police ticket the band or the event coordinator, but they don’t ticket the venue or property owner, who is usually never on site during an event.
Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said there should be more accountability by everyone involved.
“There are equitable ways of doing this,” he said.
Battiste suggested two officers at the three upcoming weddings, with one near the live entertainment and the other 300 feet away to monitor the volume for compliance. He also recommended having an employee of Musgrove Retreat at the weddings to ensure compliance.
Commissioner Walter Rafolski said he visited the area last weekend after constituents called to complain about noise from the venue.
“I could clearly hear the noise last weekend,” he said. “I don’t know the solution.”
Commissioner Cap Fendig made the motion to approve the temporary special use permit for the three upcoming weddings. After the last one on June 4, there are no other events planned there until the end of September.
In the meantime, a barrier will be erected at Musgrove Retreat to muffle the volume from outdoor events at least enough to end the complaints.
Provisions to Fendig’s motion include a 10 p.m. shutdown, pointing the band’s speakers away from German Village and having two off-duty police officers on site for the three upcoming weddings.
“This property has gone on quite a while without a permit,” Fendig said. “We’ll let you get these three events, then it’s time to get your act together.”
In other business, a conditional-use permit was approved for the Southern Retreat RV Park after the vote was deferred from the April 21 meeting. The delay was to give residents of Majestic Oaks subdivision time to meet with the developer about a buffer zone between the RV park and homes in Majestic Oaks.
Commissioners discussed different options for improving the buffer, including the types and heights of fences and possibly planting bamboo. Bamboo would grow tall enough in four or five years to block the view between Majestic Oaks and the RV park.
Both sides agreed to add clumping bamboo to the 50-foot buffer. Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the permit, with Bill Brunson abstaining, citing a conflict of interest.
Commissioner Wayne Neal did not attend the meeting.
A public hearing was also held to consider a request to amend the St. Simons North End Planned Development District to add 24 acres to the 900-acre site.
The district will be for family estates ranging in size from seven to 20 acres. Each site will be allowed up to three residences and one guest house.
Commissioners voted 5-1 to approve the request, with Fendig casting the dissenting vote after his objection to a 45 foot height restriction on buildings. He supported a 35-foot limit.
A revision to the county beach and dune ordinance was approved unanimously after a brief discussion about the need to have a county ordinance. Commissioner Sammy Tostensen asked why the county needed a local ordinance, saying it “seems redundant” since the intent of the new one was to mirror state law.
“Why would you need an ordinance for something that’s already in place?” he said.
Fendig said a local ordinance insures the county will have a voice in some decisions the Georgia Department of Natural Resources may not consider.
Tostensen said he was concerned commissioners were creating another layer of bureaucracy, and his intent was to streamline the process.