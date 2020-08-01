An art museum might sound like a positive, high-class development, but one proposed for a major street corner on St. Simons Island is drawing attention for the wrong reasons.
John Dow, a former member of the Island Planning Commission, said he’s been an island resident and businessman for quite a while and has a good feel for what makes it unique, particularly the Pier Village area.
“The island is a destination,” Dow said. “I used to have an office above Half Shell, and when I looked out on the street and in the stores I’d see families, flip-flops and tank tops.”
It’s that character the IPC has endeavored to guard since its inception, he said. In recent year’s IPC members have denied requests to repaint storefronts and change awnings because they felt the results would clash with the rest of the commercial strip.
By proposing a two-story, 20,000-square-foot art museum in Greek revival style — with influences of the St. Simons Lighthouse and Keepers Cottage, architect Charles B. Cluskey notes in the development application — in the block at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive, Dow and others feel Sandy Vacation LLC wants to turn the Pier Village into something else.
Owned by billionaire businessman and philanthropist Philip Anschutz, Sandy Vacation purchased all but one lot in the block at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive. It’s practically in the middle of the village.
Its primary purpose would be to house art of the American West collected by Anschutz, as well as pieces depicting historic periods from the American Revolutionary War to the American Civil War to the westward expansion, according to an application filed with the county earlier this year.
Dow said he has heard nothing bad about Anschutz, but he questions why he needs a rezoning to build an art museum in the village. The block’s current zoning, village mixed-use, allows for art galleries. According to county planning and zoning staff, a museum falls into that category.
Protestations from IPC members and the public arose when the developer proposed to rezone the property from village mixed-use to planned development, or PD, to allow for the construction of a larger building with less parking and narrower buffers. Planned developments take something of a pick-and-mix approach to zoning.
“The rezoning is not about whether to allow the museum. The museum is allowed,” said Robert Ussery, a former IPC member and owner of St. Simons-based Ussery-Rule Architects. “The question is whether to allow a museum with concessions.”
Glynn County has dozens of zoning designations for residential, commercial, industrial, office, recreational, conservation and agriculture land uses with variations on each to account for the surrounding population density and infrastructure.
Planned development is typically modeled after an existing zoning designation but with its own twist to allow for something outside that designation.
Consultant TSW, which has been helping the county rework its zoning ordinances to be more user-friendly, found this to be an issue when trying to categorize the different zoning designations.
“Because every (planned development) that has been rezoned has its own rules, that makes the development process a lot more complicated and hard to understand, and that made our job harder,” said Woody Giles, senior associate with TSW. “(The PD zoning) has given more flexibility to developers but made things much less predictable because you’re allowing them to bend the rules.”
Glynn County is not exclusive in offering the planned development designation. It’s a common zone in other communities, if under different names. They’re popular in small communities where developers are likely to be familiar or friendly with local authorities, Giles said, and prefer more handshake-type agreements on what they can and can’t build.
What makes Glynn stand out is the prevalence of PD districts. In total, county code outlines 35 different zoning designations. Because each PD is different, in big ways or small, Giles said the county could be said to have more than 400 different zoning districts.
“Basically anyone who wanted to develop (a property) rezoned to PD for decades,” Giles said. “Any kind of development has done that, not just residential.”
That fact is recognized in the 2018 update to the county’s comprehensive plan, a planning document used to guide the growth and development of a community. The document notes that thousands of residential and “development” units are tied up in planned development texts that may or may not adhere to the same rules as the properties around them or the districts specifically delineated in the zoning ordinance.
It’s not simply the volume of planned development texts that make TSW’s job difficult, Giles said. At the time his firm was doing its research, there was no single repository for PD texts. The county keeps some on file in its administrative offices but others, some decades old, are kept in property records at the Glynn County Courthouse and require a thorough search to locate.
The 2018 plan calls on local government to mitigate the issue by “(researching) the potential to sunset planned development texts where feasible, and/or (initiating) a program to purchase or transfer development rights on St. Simons Island.”
Planned development can be easily contrasted with the zoning designation assigned to the lot at the corner of Beachview Drive and Mallery Street, Giles said, the village-specific VMU zoning. It is also in the island preservation district, which puts further design regulations on structures in the village.
Such area-specific zoning designations are also not uncommon. The city of Brunswick applies special design restrictions to historic areas downtown, according to planning, development and codes director John Hunter.
“Almost every community would have something like that for their downtown, and this is essentially downtown for St. Simons,” Giles said.
These specific zonings typically don’t change much over time except under some extraordinary circumstance, he said, because local governments tend to put more thought into these regulations than they would for a standard commercial or residential zoning designation.
George Ragsdale, a member of the IPC, used the difference between village mixed-use and planned development zoning designations to illustrate his opposition to Sandy Vacation’s request to rezone the block.
“One of the things that is important is that (Sandy Vacation LLC) asked for a rezoning, and the purpose of a rezoning is supposed to be to allow the property owner to use it for something they can’t use it for currently,” Ragsdale said. “In this case, that’s not what’s happening.”
County planning and zoning staff have looked at the project and found a museum is perfectly acceptable for that property whether or not it’s rezoned.
The developers wish to replace the VMU zoning with a PD text to drop the parking requirement from one parking space per 70 square feet of interior area to one space per 400 square feet.
Jim Bishop, a St. Simons Island attorney representing Sandy Vacation, told the IPC at a recent meeting that this request is in line with the parking requirements for museums in other communities. In effect, that would mean the museum would have 10 off-street parking spaces for staff and deliveries and rely on the on-street parking and other nearby parking areas to handle guests.
Other changes include dropping the buffer between neighboring properties from 10 feet to three feet, eliminating street intersection visibility clearance requirements and removing bait and tackle supply, bicycle repair, rental or sales shop, grocery store, hardware store, package liquor and wine store, pharmacy, apothecary and drug store from the list of businesses allowed on the property.
The project will be presented to the county commission for final approval on Thursday after the IPC stalemated on the issue. Ragsdale, Odessa Rooks and Carla Cate voted in favor of a motion to deny the rezoning while Chairman Joel Willis, Patrick Duncan and Samantha DiPolito voted against the motion.
IPC member Michael Torras recused himself.
County legal counsel informed the IPC that a 3-3 vote means the commission takes no action. Proposals resulting in inaction by the IPC move to the county commission within 60 days for final approval. They are received as if the IPC gave its blessing.
“We got caught up because of the pandemic in a time crunch because an ordinance says we are supposed to render a formal decision on an application 60 days from when it is submitted, and this was submitted in February,” Ragsdale said.
The county commission did not pause the deadlines, Ragsdale said, making the IPC’s last meeting the only chance the planning commission had to make a recommendation to the commission.
Ultimately the IPC voted 6-0 to approve the application on condition the property is used exclusively for the museum, those opposed to it hoping to eliminate the possibility of something else occupying the structure if the museum ever went under.
“It was a defensive maneuver to keep it from going to the (county commission) with a blanket approval,” Ragsdale said.
More so than the actual changes included in the text, Ragsdale said he and other members of the IPC are worried about the consequences of introducing a planned development zoning into the village area. The island preservation district currently includes only two zoning designations: village mixed-use and village residential.
“All of the village is zoned village mixed-use, and everyone is operating from the same rules and the same playbook,” Ragsdale said.
It would set a precedent, he explained. If someone like Anschutz comes along in the future and buys up a cluster of properties to develop into a restaurant or hotel, he said the IPC and Glynn County Commission will have a weaker case for denying them.
While not necessarily against the museum itself, seeing the village as “a hodgepodge of things that all seem to fit over time,” Ussery understood the risk in allowing the rezoning to go through.
“Are you going to be able to use the argument that the site plan doesn’t conform with zoning for the next guy?” Ussery said. “That’s a valid concern.”
The Glynn County Commission could vote to approve it, deny it, defer it or send it back to the IPC for further review.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick. The meeting will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.