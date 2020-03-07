A billionaire tycoon from out West wants to publicly share his private collection of American historical art, placing it in a two-story 20,000-square-foot building at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive in the Pier Village shopping district on St. Simons Island.
That is the basic plan Philip Anschutz has for the property he owns there, said Sea Island attorney James A. Bishop, who represents the project to build the “St. Simons Art Museum.”
“I certainly believe this will be a positive gift to our St. Simons and Glynn County community,” Bishop said.
The plans submitted Feb. 24 to the Glynn County Community Development Department propose Greek Revival-style architecture, with a foliage buffer surrounding the building. The artwork inside would present a broad overview of American history, from the Revolutionary War to the Westward expansion. Local history also will be represented.
“Located in the St. Simons Pier Village, the museum will share a private collection of American Art representing a survey of historic periods and regions, including the Revolutionary War, Civil War, the expansion of the Eastern U.S. into the American West, the Georgia Coast, St. Simons Island and the local Gullah Geechee culture,” the application states.
Much, but not all, of the art would come from Anschutz’s extensive private collection, Bishop said.
Anschutz, 80, is the owner of Sea Island Co., which manages the resort island and its amenities. Anschutz houses an extensive personal collection of art depicting the American West at the American Museum of the West (https://anschutzcollection.org/) in Denver, Colo. The Kansas native made his fortune out West in oil and railroads, and later in real estate and entertainment. He owns the National Hockey League Los Angeles Kings and is a part owner of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers. Anschutz is presently worth $11.8 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
Anschutz’s Sandy Vacation LLC company bought the property last April while it was embroiled in a Georgia State Supreme Court lawsuit. It is bounded by Mallery Street, Beachview Drive, 15th Street and Oglethorpe Avenue. His property does not include the building housing Simons Gallery, Gifts and Antiques at the corner of Mallery Street and Oglethorpe Avenue.
The plans call for demolishing the colorful collection of shopping kiosks that comprise the Pier Village Market along Mallery Street, as well as the 1926 building that presently houses Dutchmans Casual Living Store on Bechview Drive.
Shopkeepers in the Pier Village Market and the proprietor of Dutchmans received noticed late last month that they would have to be out by May 31.
The proposal will require Island Planning Commission approval because the property is located in the Village Preservation District. The plans also will need county commission approval of a zoning change from village mixed use to planned development.
“The application plans to amend the Glynn county Zoning Ordinance by creating the St. Simons Art Museum Planned Development District,” according to the application.
The museum building would face Mallery Street, with high columns flanking the entrance. Plantings will border the front. “The main entry to the museum will be set back from the property line along Mallery Street to allow space for planting and to soften and enframe the new museum, providing a green relief ... “ the application said.
The plan indicates the Greek Revival style of the building leans heavily on the influence of architect Charles B. Cluskey, who built the St. Simons Lighthouse and its accompanying light keeper’s house. Clusky also designed the old Governor’s Mansion in Milledgeville and the Old Medical College in Augusta, both “considered not only some of the finest examples of Greek Revival Architecture in Georgia but also in the nation,” the application states.
Using a ratio of one parking space per 400 square feet of floor space for regular museum visitors, and one space per 70 square feet during lectures and events, existing parking spaces in the area would accommodate the facility’s needs, the application states. There will be 10 employee parking spaces on site, the application states. An open space along 15th Street on the backside of the museum would be converted into a terraced lawn.
Existing trees on the property and nearby would be given special attention from a licensed arborist. “Tree preservation and replacement will meet or exceed the St. Simons Island Tree Canopy Preservation ordinance,” according to the application. “The finished landscape will be exemplary to the Village’s unique setting.”
Said Bishop: “He’s made certain to put together the finest group of professionals in this part of Georgia to bring this to fruition. It really is an extraordinary act of generosity.”