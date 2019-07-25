The Georgia Radio Museum & Hall of Fame has found a new home.
The museum, located at the visitor center in St. Marys for three years, closed in 2017 after John Long, the museum co-founder and manager, was unable to negotiate more space to display a large collection of artifacts.
The nonprofit’s new home is in LaGrange at a building large enough to accommodate the large collection of memorabilia he was forced to store in storage sheds because there was no room for his collection to be displayed in St. Marys.
Long didn’t want to move from St. Marys, but city officials denied his request for more space for his memorabilia which includes hundreds of radios, radio station equipment, records, mics and photographs.
He had five storage sheds and a 4,000-square-foot building in Douglasville filled with more radios from all eras, records, equipment and other memorabilia.
“I had to stop accepting stuff. We didn’t have the room,” he said in an earlier interview.
The good news is the new location in the Atlanta area is where nearly 50 percent of the hall of fame member and museum supporters live. Events will be more accessible to a larger population.
“It greatly increases our visibility statewide,” Long said. “We’re less than an hour from the Atlanta perimeter (I-285). LaGrange is practically an Atlanta bedroom community. The hub of the Georgia motion picture industry where so many movies as well as streaming series are produced is only a short distance from here.”
Long said he was unsure if the museum has found a permanent home, but he doesn’t regret moving to the Atlanta area.
“We have had great interest by the city and county and will soon ask the state to declare us the official Georgia Radio Museum,” he said. “Our decision to come to LaGrange has been good for our organization. They love us here.”