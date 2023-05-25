The man accused of murdering a woman on St. Simons Island Saturday was denied bond Wednesday during a first-appearance hearing, and it was not his first time facing violent charges in Glynn County.

Ricky Ricardo Easterling, 50, of Glynn County, was read his rights in Glynn County Magistrate Court on charges of felony murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

