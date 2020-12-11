The investigation into the 1988 church shooting deaths of a Camden County couple continues following the exhumation of one of the victims from a North Camden County cemetery three weeks ago.
Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they were seeking DNA evidence for a murder investigation that was reopened earlier this year after the man convicted of the double murder of Harold and Thelma Swain was freed after serving 20 years behind bars.
So far, no answers have come back in the murder investigation reopened earlier this year at the request of Jackie Johnson, district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, after Dennis Perry’s release from prison.
Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Kingsland, said the body of Harold Swain was exhumed to search for DNA evidence that could potentially link another person to the shooting deaths of Swain and his wife, Thelma, 35 years ago.
During the hearing in July where Chief Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett ordered Perry’s release from a life sentence in prison, a former GBI special agent who was part of the original investigation testified he ruled out Perry as a suspect early on. It would have been impossible for Perry to drive from Atlanta after he clocked out of work at 5 p.m. and drive to Camden County in less than four hours to shoot the couple in a church vestibule during a Bible study, he said.
Two days after Perry’s release from prison in July, Gladys Sparre, the mother of a man identified as a potential suspect during the hearing, was found dead in her Waynesville home. She had provided a voluntary hair sample to investigators that excluded Perry as a suspect from hair samples found in the earpiece of glassed discovered at the murder scene. The glasses were believed to be from the person responsible for the shooting deaths.
Perry was convicted with no physical evidence linking him to the crime. A woman whose testimony helped convict Perry was paid $10,000 for providing the information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting deaths.
But during Perry’s hearing in July, investigators testified the DNA from Sparre’s hair sample could not exclude her son as a the person responsible.
Her son, Eric Sparre, was questioned after the double murder but was excluded after someone claiming to be his work supervisor called and told investigators he was working at the time of the shootings. That alibi was apparently false, but nobody tried to verify it until the effort to free Perry began, investigators testified.
Carson said the investigation is still ongoing, including the cause of death for Gladys Sparre, more than four months after her death.
“Everything is still pending,” she said.