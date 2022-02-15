After serving more than 28 years in the Army, retired Col. Michelle Munroe is in the midst of a new chapter in her life.
Munroe’s last duty assignment was as commander at Winn Hospital at Fort Stewart where she was the first female brigade commander.
Munroe has decided to seek the Democratic nomination to face U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, in the November general election. She is among four Democrats seeking the nomination.
Munroe has a doctorate degree in nursing, and health care is among her top priorities. She said there is a way to add more health care providers in rural areas where there is a shortage of doctors. She is also concerned about rural hospitals closing.
“We have to understand rural health care issues,” she said.
Munroe also earned a master’s degree in strategic studies at the Army’s war college, which she said gives her the understanding of international relations her opponents don’t have.
Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and Fort Stewart are important assets to the region and nation security, and need continued strong support.
“We have ports, rail and air,” she said. “We have lots of national security resources. People don’t understand the value of this area to national security.”
The Port of Savannah’s expansion plans mean the Port of Brunswick will be a beneficiary, she said.
Munroe was raised in a military family, so she understands their challenges. She wants to increase the basic living allowance.
As the first person in her family to attend college, Munroe said she is a life-long learning advocate. She supports more early learning educational opportunities for children.
“We want to set people up for success,” she said. “Offering early education opportunities will also open opportunities for caregivers.”
STEM education to help meet the hiring needs of businesses will be emphasized and give area youth more options to enter the workplace.
“I don’t believe everybody is ready to go to college after high school,” she said.
Sea level rise poses a growing risk for flooding in Coastal Georgia that is a concern.
“It’s definitely something we’re going to have to deal with,” she said.
If she wins the nomination, Munroe said she is prepared to debate Carter on the issues and his record.