The size of two massive holes in the ground at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on U.S. 341 is impressive at first, said local utility head Andrew Burroughs, but it wears off quickly.
Despite some inclement weather recently, the $10 million project to bring the facility up to date is going smoothly, Burroughs, the executive director of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, told The News during a Tuesday tour of ongoing construction.
One of the additions is a large, $1 million in-ground storage tank into which sludge from the Dunbar Creek and Southport wastewater treatment plants will go. From there, a new piece of equipment will “auger it up” into the utility’s industrial dryer to dry out the sludge into a substance utility workers call cake due to the texture.
The effort to dry sludge from the other two plants is part of a continuing effort to lower operation costs. Roughly a year ago, the JWSC bought a truck to start hauling in-house cake from Academy Creek and sludge from the other two plants to a landfill.
Drying out the sludge before taking it to a landfill lowers costs overall by cutting the weight.
“All that water not in the sludge saves us money at the landfill,” Burroughs said.
The buried sludge storage tank is but one of several improvements. Overall, the upgrades will not increase the plant’s capacity much — it currently processes around two-thirds of its capacity, well under the legal requirement — and it won’t speed the process up much either.
It will save some money in the long run, but paying for the $15 million loan the utility took out to make it happen will take quite a while, Burroughs explained.
Those weren’t the only goals, however. Instead, the JWSC hopes to make the treatment process cleaner and more effective.
The plant will smell a good sight better by the end as well, he said.
Out of the $15 million the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority loaned to the JWSC, $10.4 million is going into the Academy Creek plant.
The other $4.6 million will go to rehabilitating and repairing sewer lines throughout the county, a never-ending job.
He expects the Academy Creek project to be substantially complete in February, and to spend what’s left on sewer work by the following summer.
In that time, the utility plans to replace pipes leading into the plant with larger varieties, replace one of the sewer basins on the property, upgrade the software controlling data collection and diagnostics, install fiber optic cable to improve connectivity with the different systems and put a cap on the plant’s wet well, the source of foul odors originating from the facility.
On top of that, an additional step in the treatment process is also coming in the form of a filtration system.
As it stands, the last step in the process at Academy Creek before the water is returned to the environment is chlorine treatment. While that allows the JWSC to meet the minimum clean water requirements, Burroughs said the new filtration system will make sure the water is purer than it would be. It will also take some of the pressure off the chlorine treatment part, requiring less of the chemical to make clean water. That part of the project is slated to eat up $2 million of the loan.
It won’t save a whole lot of money — $5,000 to $10,000 in chlorine, at most — but the point of the project is to make Academy Creek more efficient in the long run and easier on the environment. As the county grows and if future expansions of the plant become necessary, taking on a larger load of sewer will necessitate fewer changes at the plant.