Site plans for multi-family residential developments were approved Tuesday at the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission meeting, and a rezoning request for 112 town home units was also approved at the meeting.
No one spoke in favor or against a proposed site plan for a 240-unit multi-family development at 6735 New Jesup Hwy. The property is currently zoned medium residential.
The site plan for a 204-unit, multi-family development was unanimously approved with no comments during the public comment period. The development at 1500 Glynco Parkway is zoned planned development.
A rezoning request was approved for a 112 town home development at 240 Merchants Way. The units on the 10.7-acre site will not be rentals.
A self-storage site plan at 700 Canal Road was approved, subject to an encroachment agreement with Glynn County, which is currently being negotiated. The property is currently in the planned development district.
A request for a special-use permit at 510 Bladen Road for a place of public assembly was approved unanimously. The site, in the forest agricultural zoning district, will now be in compliance with the county ordinances.
The property owners are currently operating a wedding venue in an existing barn on the property called “The Buie Barn.”