Site plans for multi-family residential developments were approved Tuesday at the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission meeting, and a rezoning request for 112 town home units was also approved at the meeting.

No one spoke in favor or against a proposed site plan for a 240-unit multi-family development at 6735 New Jesup Hwy. The property is currently zoned medium residential.

