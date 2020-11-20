Beloved story time reader Kelly Greene, known to many local children as Ms. KK, will offer next week a rare in-person reading opportunity.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host an outdoor reading at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion at Mary Ross Park in Brunswick.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ms. KK has recorded the library’s Virtual Story Times, to replace her popular live readings that had only recently ended when she moved out of state in December.
Her outdoor reading will be socially distanced, said Diana Graham, programming coordinator for Marshes of Glynn Libraries.
“Ms. KK is such a beloved fixture within our library community, and people were so sad when she and her family moved away,” Graham said. “This outdoor storytime gives everyone an opportunity to visit with her again, or meet her for the first time for our little patrons who have been acquainted with KK through the screen, and enjoy all the fun that comes with storytime. This also lends the opportunity to have storytime in a safe setting.”
Ms. KK regularly posts virtual readings for library patrons, and Graham said those have received great feedback from the community.
“People have raved about how virtual storytime makes storytime accessible to everyone,” she said. “It feels good knowing that so many people feel included and seen. It also allows a family to attend storytime when it is most convenient for them, like after-school or before bedtime.”
Programs like this offer more than entertainment, though. These educational opportunities can play an important role in the literacy education of young learners.
“I feel like reading serves as a foundation for future successes in life,” Graham said. “Even if a family isn’t able to physically come to the library, our virtual storytime, and various other programs, brings the library to the home. It is my hope that through all of our virtual and take home programs, children feel seen and a part of the library.”