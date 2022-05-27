Mr. BHS
Recently graduated Pint Pirates at Brunswick High School celebrate the end of the Mr. BHS fundraiser, which raised more than $2,000 this year for the early education program.

 Lauren McDonald/The Brunswick News

Lisa Marie McDaniel and the Pint Pirates at Brunswick High School had plenty of reason to celebrate at the end of the school year.

The early childhood education program again this year had the full support of the student body during the annual Mr. BHS competition, when a group of students donned tuxedos and carried buckets from class to class and around the school encouraging students and staff to support the fundraiser.

“Mr. BHS is our biggest fundraiser,” said McDaniel, early education pathway instructor at Brunswick High.

The initiative raised more than $2,000 this year, all of which will go the early education program’s funding for supplies and its annual graduation for the 4-year-olds.

The young men who participated in Mr. BHS this year were devoted to the cause, McDaniel said.

“All of them, they kept coming every day bringing money, bringing money, bringing money, and we really were so grateful,” she said.

She thanked BHS principal Slade Turner for allowing them to host the fundraiser again this year. Southern Hangar in downtown Brunswick provided the tuxedos the Mr. BHS contestants wore.

McDaniel said she’s grateful for all the support.

“They have worked and worked and worked, and it really does add up,” she said.

