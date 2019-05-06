A proposed grocery store in Sterling is on the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission’s Tuesday agenda.
Strickland Plaza, LLC, proposed a site plan for a grocery store on the same lot — across U.S. Highway 341 from McKenzie Road — in 2017, which the MPC approved. Since then, however, the property was combined with an adjacent lot, and the location of the proposed building was shifted.
While the 2017 site plan proposed a 15,000 square foot building, the site plan attached to Tuesday’s agenda details a 24,200 square foot grocery store, called Satilla Grocery in an accompanying planning and zoning staff report, along with a planned 10,700 square foot add-on.
The add-on will not be built right away. According to the site plan, it is part of the second phase of construction.
In other business, the MPC is expected to consider whether or not to recommend the Glynn County Commission rezone a property in Dock Junction.
The property, located at the corner of Blythe Island Highway and Lake Drive, was split zoned, according to a planning and zoning staff report. It’s zoned partially highway commercial and partially R-9 residential.
County code enforcement found that the residential part of the lot was being used for commercial activity, according to the report.
“Presently, a pine straw and firewood sales business operates on the (highway commercial)-zoned portion of the lot along Blythe Island Highway, and the rear of the property is operating as a commercial parking lot for storage of vehicles,” the staff report states.
The owner, A.H. “Speedy” Tostensen, believed the county planned to rezone it when he agreed in 1999 to give the county right of way over a section the R-9 part of the property.
“According to the property owner, it was his understanding that in 1999, when he agreed to dedicate a portion of his property along Lake Drive to the county for right of way, the county was going to rezone the remainder of his property to (highway commercial) at that time,” the report states. “Staff was unable to find any documentation regarding the county’s intent in 1999 in regard to a rezone. Thus, Mr. Tostensen is supportive of this rezone request, and Commissioner (Wayne) Neal is sponsoring the request.”
Applicants requesting an expansion to The Chapel off Cyprus Mill Road asked to have their application deferred, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.