The new owners of the old Pumpkin Patch building on the corner of U.S. Highway 341 and Ga. Highway 303 are looking to do something a little different.
According to an application on the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission’s Thursday meeting agenda, the owners are looking to convert the old fresh fruit and vegetable market into Boomers Brews, Grub and Tunes.
“The applicant is basing their business concept on the ‘Truck Yard’ in Dallas, Texas. The Truck Yard is an outdoor food truck yard, beer garden and live entertainment venue,” according to a county Community Development Department report on the application.
“It’s going to be more of an outdoor-type, pet-friendly place. You know, bands, and we’ll have two food trucks rotating daily,” said Sharon Clark, one of the location’s owners.
The old Pumpkin Patch building will remain to serve as the entrance into the back yard. While food trucks will be the primary source of food, Clark said the on-site bar will also serve food from its own menu.
The Truck Yard’s website states that the establishment hosts two or three food trucks at a time. It also books live music shows and hosts sports watching events, among other things that would be expected of a bar and restaurant.
A site plan attached to the staff report details expanded parking at the front and back of the property and the proposed layout of the yard in back, which would be covered in a layer of gravel.
The site plan shows two spaces for food trucks, a detached bar, two seating spaces and a stage and dance floor, all outdoors. It also includes an area for guests to walk their dogs.
Shipping containers, which can already be found on the property, would house the seating areas and bar, and an eight-foot-tall privacy fence is shown to circle the whole deal, per the site plan and elevation drawings.
According to the staff report, the site plan meets or will meet all criteria with the exception of buffers along the two major highways. The report states the owners are also requesting a variance to retain the existing buffer along Highway 341 — which doesn’t meet current code — to allow for more parking and driveway area and to provide a more narrow buffer than required along Highway 303 for the same purpose.
It may be a little early, but Clark said the business is taking applications from food trucks. She can be reached at 912-266-1630.
In other business, the commission is expected to consider a site plan for a 1,500 square foot metal vehicle storage building at 145 Bailey Road.
The building would be used to store vehicles at the location between Old Jesup Road and Perry Lane Road north of Interstate 95 for personal use, according to a staff report.
“The owner has stated that the proposed building will be used only for the storage of personal vehicles and not used for business purposes,” the report states. “Even though the use will be personal, the building inspection division is requiring the applicant to obtain a commercial building permit for the proposed structure.”
Also on the agenda:
• An amendment to the site plan for a car wash proposed for 515 Gateway Center Blvd., which would add two more canopies to self-pay and vacuum stations.
• A request to add 800 square feet to a 2,400 square foot metal storage shed at 1242 Old Jesup Road.
• Changes to the bylaws of the MPC and Islands Planning Commission.
• A proposed amendment to county ordinances dealing with the number of planning commissioners than must be present to elect officers.
• A rezoning request for 101 Touchstone Parkway, which was withdrawn by the applicant. While it is on the agenda, it will not be taken up by the planning commission.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.