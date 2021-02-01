The Mainland Planning Commission will meet Tuesday to consider the site plan for a mystery building at the corner of Perry Lane Road and U.S. 341.
The county initiated the site plan approval process and an earlier rezoning to allow construction of a 7,860 square foot, one-story building with 25-employee parking spots, 10 “fleet vehicle parking” spots and spaces for six visitors, two of them handicapped spaces.
The property, the former site of the Georgia State Patrol’s Brunswick post, is owned by Glynn County and has been vacant for several years.
An earlier rezoning of the property was initiated internally by the county, and the site plan application is being handled by Golden Isles Development Authority President and CEO Ryan Moore. MPC members approved the rezoning in January, paving the way for the site plan.
For whom the office is being built was unknown even to the county staff members who were processing the rezoning. The development authority has been tight-lipped.
MPC members were given no further information at the meeting but were told the building site plan, which should be coming to the body for approval in the near future, might contain more. That turned out not to be the case, as the site plan provided no more information, but planning commissioners may hear more at their Tuesday meeting, 6 p.m. in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.
The Mainland Planning Commission will also consider requests to:
• Approve a site plan from Superior Cleaners for a 2,990 square foot equipment storage building at 151 Newman Drive.
• Approve a proposal to place two modular buildings at 7267 Blythe Island Highway to accommodate a business, J&P Bait and Tackle.
• Amend a planned development text covering Canal Road to keep Shine-N-Go Car Wash from falling out of compliance with local ordinances when Canal Road is widened to four lanes.
• Rezone 554 Honeygal Road from general industrial to forest agriculture.
• Amend the county’s future land use map and rezone a property at 7345 Blythe Island Highway from general residential to planned development so the neighboring Southern Retreat RV Park can expand.