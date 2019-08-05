The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission is expected to consider seven site plans on Tuesday.
Among the site plans are two new office buildings in the Southport area, exit 29 of Interstate 95.
First is a site plan application for a new 7,500 square foot commercial building for Golden Isles Collision near the corner of Candler Drive and Martin Palmer Drive.
The property is zoned planned development and, in this case, allows for an auto repair businesses “except those which involve the open-yard storage of junk, salvage, used automotive equipment parts or materials.”
According to the planning and zoning staff report on the application, it is compliant with county code aside from the proposed buffer along Candler Drive. The site plan shows a buffer other than what’s required for the zoning. The MPC has the authority to provide exceptions to buffer rules, however.
Cookson Roofing is also looking to set up shop in the Southport area on Martin Palmer Drive.
Its site plan application calls for an 8,400 square foot office building to serve as the headquarters of the business.
The building will also contain storage space for roofing supplies, the staff report on the application states. As with the auto shop, the zoning allows for storage as long as it’s indoors.
Other site plans on the agenda include:
The addition of 15 new spaces to the Cabana Court mobile home park off U.S. Highway 17.
A 3,240 square foot addition to Sapelo Equipment Co. on U.S. Highway 17.
A revision to a previously-approved site plan to add a new 520 square foot steel carport at 571 Martin Palmer Drive.
A remodel and 872 square foot addition to the existing hotel at 15 Wammock Court off U.S. Highway 341.
The addition of a 1,750 square foot aluminum canopy to Ole Times Country Buffet off Scranton Road.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.