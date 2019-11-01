The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission is expected to consider a rezoning request to allow a self-storage facility in the former Sears in the Glynn Place Mall.
According to a county planning and zoning staff report on the rezoning, the Jefferson Bennett Development Group “plans to utilize the existing footprint to create a variety of sizes of indoor climate-controlled storage. All access to the units will be from a centralized entrance.”
Along with the self-storage business, Bennett Development aims to convert some of the structure into separate commercial space.
“The applicant intends to create 15,000 square feet of retail commercial storefront space on the exterior of the mall,” according to the report. “The retail space will be converted from the existing building footprint.”
The last tenant to inhabit that part of the Glynn Place Mall was a Sears department store, one of dozens that closed in 2018.
The store opened in 1985, one of a new wave of locations branded as “Stores of the Future.” It was one of three anchor stores in the then-new mall, along with Belk and JCPenney — the latter of which closed its doors in July.
The MPC will also consider a conditional use permit request from Bennett Development for the same property.
According to a staff report, the county’s zoning ordinance classifies self-storage businesses as “mini-warehouses.” Such businesses are a conditional use in general commercial zones and as such require permits to operate.
Also on the agenda:
A site plan and a pubic hearing on a conditional use permit for Exit 29 Self Storage, a planned 14,400 square foot facility at 272 Southport Parkway.
A site plan for an existing 1,344 square foot garage for vehicles owned by employees of Miller Construction Management. According to a staff report, the property owner was unaware he needed a site plan for the garage when he built it.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.