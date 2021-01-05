On Wednesday, the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission will convene a special called meeting to consider, among other things, rezoning the property at the corner of U.S. 341 and Perry Lane Road to allow for an office building.
The rezoning was initiated internally by the county, according to documents attached to a rezoning application. The property, which the Georgia State Patrol’s Brunswick post once stood before it moved to the county’s public safety complex, is owned by Glynn County and has been vacant for several years.
“It is not reasonable for property at this location to remain FA (forest-agriculture),” the application reads. “This corridor has developed with commercial uses and the future land use map designates the future use as commercial.”
A rough drawing of the proposed construction shows a 7,860 square foot, one-story building with 25 employee parking spots, 10 “fleet vehicle parking” spots and spaces for six visitors, two of them handicapped spaces.
County employees could provide few details beyond that the project is being managed by the Golden Isles Development Authority for a business looking to expand into the area. When asked for comment, authority officials said the details were confidential.
At its last meeting of 2020, the MPC moved its regularly scheduled meeting in January from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12 to avoid conflicts with the runoff election happening today.
Planning Manager Stefanie Lief said the commission decided to call a special meeting on Jan. 6 to address the rezoning proposal so it can go to the Glynn County Commission for final approval on Thursday. The Mainland Planning Commission may still have a meeting on Jan. 12.
MPC makes recommendations to the county commission on rezonings, it does not have the final say.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick, and broadcast live to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Also on the agenda is a rezoning at 7440 Golden Isles Parkway to allow the operation of a borrow pit, a rezoning at 341 South Port Parkway for open-air RV storage, a site plan for a 3,600 square foot metal storage building at 3387 U.S. 17 and a proposed zoning ordinance amendment to allowing the MPC and Islands Planning Commission to defer an application once without the applicant’s consent.