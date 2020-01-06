On Tuesday, Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission is expected to consider a rezoning request to allow some commercial uses on a property at 521 Harry Driggers Boulevard.
According to a planning and zoning division staff report on the rezoning request, the owners are seeking to amend the property’s planned development text — or PD text a document that details the allowed uses on a property — to permit “commercial uses such as a recreational vehicle and boat trailer storage, wash bay, air and vacuum center, ice and water vending, laundromat limited to washers and dryers only and outdoor pet park.”
“The current PD text includes several different ‘tracts,’ and the residential tract ... that this parcel lies in does not allow the commercial uses proposed by the applicants,” the report states.
Before amending the PD text, the owners are requesting an amendment to the county’s future land use map.
The future land use map, or FLUM, is part of the county’s comprehensive plan and lays out generally which areas of the county should be subject to specific types of development.
Currently, the FLUM designates the area around 521 Harry Driggers Boulevard as medium-density residential and the owners, Walter and Miranda Smith, wish to amend the map to designate the 3.5-acre lot as commercial.
The Smiths provided some details as to the potential uses of the property in their FLUM change request, stating that the “amendment would allow public use of desirable residential amenities needed and normally allowed for the covenant restricted neighborhoods.”
“The parcel lies directly center and fronting busy Harry Driggers Boulevard corridor, is (a) minimum (of) 3.5 miles to any amenity or self-service facility and will increase the desirability of home purchases in the vicinity as well as supply services for boaters, RVers, and recreation traffic,” the Smiths wrote in the request.
Both the FLUM amendment and rezoning are subject to a public hearing. Anyone who attends the meeting can speak, within the ground rules set by the county’s ordinances.
The MPC does not make final decisions on rezonings, only recommendations to the Glynn County Commission.
In other business, the MPC is expected to consider:
· A rezoning request to allow a development of 122 residential units — one single-family home, 26 duplexes and 95 townhomes — on Oak Grove Island.
· A FLUM amendment and rezoning to allow a 166-unit apartment complex at 195 and 255 Scranton Connector.
· A site plan application for a 680 square foot addition to the Gas2Go at 2900 Newcastle Street. The addition will contain a laundromat.
· A site plan for a concrete plant at 1300 Cedar St.
· A site plan for an 880 square foot garage at 2231 Washington St.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.