Chick-fil-A plans to tear down and rebuild one of its restaurants off Golden Isles Parkway and is seeking a zoning change from Glynn County to make it happen.
Mainland Planning Commissioners will consider the request at a meeting on Tuesday.
According to an application filed with the county’s Planning and Zoning Division, the new restaurant would feature a reworked parking lot and drive-thru lanes. The lot is not quite large enough, however, and if the new parking lot were paved as planned, a driveway would encroach on a buffer between the business and a nearby residential area.
County code sets the buffer at around 50 feet from the property line, and plans show the driveway encroaching into about 15 feet of that.
A county staff review of the application states the nearest residential building is about 500 feet south of the property line, and that the requested encroachment would not affect any nearby property.
It also states that declining the request would have little impact on the property’s viability for commercial use.
Representatives of CPH LLC, an architecture and design firm handling the application process, deferred all questions to the owner, listed in the application as Rex Powell with Chick-fil-A.
Powell could not be reached for comment by press time.
Because the request is a zoning change, the MPC will only make a recommendation to the Glynn County Commission. It will not make the final call on Tuesday night.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.
The MPC will also consider:
• A request to rezone New Hope Plantation, 5410 U.S. 17, to allow public and private universities to use the property for a variety of education-related purposes. Fred Barber, the owner, told The News in a past interview that College of Coastal Georgia wanted to use the undeveloped marshland for research purposes, along with his plans to use the land as a movie filming lot and for townhomes.
• A request to rezone 3741 Wylly Ave. from residential to agricultural land to allow the owner to keep up to three goats.
• A request to rezone 4270 U.S. 17 from commercial land to a planned development to allow a mix of commercial and residential development.
• A request to rezone a 38-acre portion of a 79-acre parcel at 6735 U.S. 341 from agricultural land to a mobile home zoning.
Prior to the meeting, at 5 p.m., the MPC will hold a special-called meeting in the same location for new members to discuss the basic role of a planning commissioner, the development review process, and legal and procedural issues.
