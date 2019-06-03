Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission is expected to consider, among other things, a site plan for redevelopment of an existing hotel at 3030 Scarlett Street.
Located off U.S. Highway 341 near Interstate 95, the owner plans to redevelop the 125-room hotel — formerly a Travelodge — into an extended-stay hotel, according to a planning and zoning staff report on the application.
The site plan lists the new business’ name as iStay Extended Stay/Dorms and shows both single rooms and double suites. Redevelopment plans also include beautification of the courtyard, adding new walkways and a central water feature.
The report notes planning staff members are still working with the applicant on a connection between the hotel’s parking lot, and the parking lot belonging to the neighboring Motel 6.
According to county records, the Travelodge was originally built in 1973 and foreclosed on in 2013. Welcome Hotels of Brunswick, Inc., bought the building in July 2018 and filed the site plan earlier this year.
The staff report notes it “has been vacant and deteriorating in condition in recent years.”
Also on the agenda is a permit application for a veterinarian’s office in an office complex at 110 Anderson Way. A conditional use permit is required to operate a vet’s office in a highway commercial zone.
The business, Pet Doctor, was located on Pennick Road and is seeking to relocate to the office complex on Anderson Way, according to a staff report.
The planning commission will hold a public hearing on the item.
In other business, the board will consider an expansion to The Chapel off Cyprus Mill Road and an application to rezone 101 Touchstone Parkway from neighborhood commercial to local commercial.
The rezoning request would allow the applicant to operate a commercial vehicle storage parking lot.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.