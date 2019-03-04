MPC to consider permit to reopen 341 gas station
Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission is expected to meet Tuesday to consider a conditional use permit for a car wash on U.S. Highway 341.
A car wash structure already exists on the property, located next door to the Parker’s gas station near the intersection of 341 and Community Road. Car washes are conditional uses in highway commercial zones.
The former owner didn’t have a conditional use permit but the business was classified as a non-conforming use, according to a planning and zoning division staff report attached to the application.
After it had been closed for 12 months, however, it lost the status. The new owner must get a permit to reopen the car wash using the same facilities.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.