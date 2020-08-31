MPC to consider Pennick Road church expansion
Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission will meet Tuesday to consider an expansion of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.
The church on Pennick Road filed a site plan for a 3,400 square foot fellowship hall, which will replace a 2,140 square foot sanctuary that was demolished in 2018, according to a county planning and zoning staff report on the application. The fellowship hall would extend southward from an existing 3,740 square foot structure.
The site plan is compliant or will comply with all relevant regulations before completion of the project, according to the staff report.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick, and will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.