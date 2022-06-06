The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission will consider Tuesday a site plan application for an office building on U.S. 341.
The property in question is located at 4202 Norwich Street Extension, sandwiched between 341 and the adjacent Norfolk Southern railyard. Building plans show a 9,504 square foot building with four office units and a stormwater retention pond at the rear of the property.
On the site plan, the developer notes the plan includes no connection to adjacent lots. The decision was by intent to improve parking layout and traffic flow. In a county planning and zoning division staff report, county staff members recommend the MPC stick to the interparcel connectivity requirement.
The owner of the property is listed as George Anderson of Screven and the developer as The Loudermilk Companies based in Atlanta.
Also on the agenda is a request from Southeastern Bank to rezone 20 Trade St. – across Trade Street from the Southeastern Bank building off Scranton Road – from a general commercial zone to office commercial. A site drawing attached to the rezoning request showed a roughly 6,400 square foot office building split into three units.
According to a county staff report on the application, the “‘rezone to OC from GC would ensure less density and more open space over property.’ The applicant also states that ‘Kinstle Subdivision residential owners will benefit by rezoning; less congestion, noise and traffic.’”
Possible businesses in the general commercial zoning include retail, wholesale and service businesses, restaurants, hotels, office buildings and repair garages, the staff report states.
By contrast, the office commercial zoning allows “limited commercial, including specific types of ‘business involving the rendering of a personal service and pharmacy/drug store uses,” according to the staff report. “Single-family homes and duplexes are also allowed in OC zoning.”
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.