The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission is scheduled to consider two new commercial buildings at the corner of Altama Avenue and the Ga. 25 Spur.
According to a county planning and zoning staff report, the Bill Duckworth Tire building currently on the property will stay while the two new buildings would occupy the space between Duckworth and Altama Avenue.
The applicant, Bill Duckworth Tire Company of Brunswick, proposes to build 4,000 square foot, two-unit building for office or retail use and a 2,225 square foot restaurant building.
“The existing automobile and tire service and sales business, Duckworth Tire, is an 11,712 square-foot building and will remain at 4975 Altama Ave.,” according to the report.
A site plan attached to the report indicates the smaller building — listed as “future restaurant” — would face southward while the larger office-retail building would face eastward, toward Altama Avenue.
The plan also shows 85 parking spaces for all three businesses just off Altama Avenue.
One hangup in the plan is the billboard on the property. Because of an agreement with the billboard’s owner, the applicant is requesting an exception to the county’s vegetation buffer rules.
“A billboard exists at 4955 Altama Ave., and the property owners have an agreement stating they cannot block the visibility of the billboard,” according to the report. “The applicants are requesting a modified buffer along Golden Isles Parkway and Altama Avenue.”
The applicant proposes to plant two large trees at the northwest corner of the property but to leave the rest “shrubs and small deciduous trees,” the report states.
The site plan is the only approval item on the MPC’s Tuesday agenda.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.