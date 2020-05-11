Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission will meet Tuesday to consider approving a site plan for a commercial building between Candler and Palisade drives in the Southport area.
The site plan application does not list a tenant. A digital concept included with the site plan shows a one story, 10,640 square foot building similar in appearance to a Dollar General.
According to the application, the owner wishes to build fewer parking spaces than county ordinance allows but will provide the appropriate amount of green space in exchange for a variance.
Immediately after, the mainland commission is set to hold a joint meeting with the Islands Planning Commission to hear a presentation on the county’s ongoing zoning ordinance update.
Both meetings will be held virtually and broadcast to the county’s YouTube page, youtube.com/glynnboc.