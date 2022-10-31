Site plans for three planned developments totaling 397 units will be among the items on the agenda for Tuesday’s Mainland Planning Commission meeting.
The largest of the developments, Hathaway Apartments will be a 300-unit, multi-family residential project located on a landlocked tract off Golden Isles Parkway near Cate Road. The parcel will need a private access easement to Golden Isles Parkway.
A 105-unit multi-family residential project called Walker Point is planned at 7645 Golden Isles Parkway.
And Halfmoon Bluff is a new 92-unit multi-family development off Interstate 95 near Exit 29 that generated concern during a Mainland Planning Commission meeting in August.
People speaking in opposition of the rezoning request for the Halfmoon Bluff planned development district expressed concerns about increased traffic, possible drainage issues, billboards and a possible truck stop coming to the site.
Commission board members expressed sympathy for the residents living in the Royal Oaks and Fancy Bluff communities speaking against the rezoning request.
A site plan application will also be considered for a 4,500-square-foot addition to an existing industrial building at 330 Green Swamp Road by the applicant, Atlantic Engineered Products, Inc.
Rezoning public hearings are also on the meeting agenda.
A hearing will be held to consider a rezoning request for a portion of 7810 U.S. 82 from forest agricultural to highway commercial. The applicant wants to create three commercial tracts on 97 acres out of the entire parcel, a 379-acre site previously used as a blueberry farm.
A hearing to rezone a 9-acre tract from forest agricultural to commercial will be considered for a project called Fancy Bluff Road West, located at 275 and 225 West Fancy Bluff Road.
A rezoning request at 2220 Perry Lane Road seeks a change from forest agricultural to highway commercial. The site is currently occupied by the Southeast Baptist Association.
Public hearings will be held to consider an amendment to allow the creation of limited industrial zoning districts for businesses such as dance studios, gymnastics, dance, drama, cheerleading, art, gyms and fitness studios.
A public hearing to discuss the planned district ordinance to develop outline procedures for amendments to a master plan, including establishment of procedure, criteria and limits will be considered.
The meeting will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday in the historic Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G Street in Brunswick. It can also be views online by going to the Glynn County website and clicking on the link on the calendar to the meeting.