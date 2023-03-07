An amendment to the Glynn New Hope planned development will be considered at tonight’s Mainland Planning Commission meeting.
The applicant is asking to revise the master plan and language in the planned development text related to educational uses.
An amendment to the Glynn New Hope planned development will be considered at tonight’s Mainland Planning Commission meeting.
The applicant is asking to revise the master plan and language in the planned development text related to educational uses.
The request has been deferred three times at the request of the applicant. On March 2, the applicant submit a revised master plan and planned development text.
The educational uses are intended to be affiliated with a university or college program and would allow research and class activities, according to the request. The zoning decision is for uses that will be affiliated with the conservation property on the parcels.
Improvements will be reviewed at the time of site plan approval and/or subdivision approval. There are no plans to connect to public water or sewer. Instead, a private water tower and on-site sewage system is proposed.
In other business, a public hearing will be held to consider a rezoning request at the Golden Isles Gateway-PAWS planned development district.
The request would allow houses of worship at 255 Harry Driggers Blvd., 500 Harry Driggers Blvd. and at 90 Hardwood Forest Drive. Existing church campuses are located at each of these parcels.
All three churches had previously applied for and received building permits for the construction of church buildings on these parcels.
Bible Baptist Church, 500 Harry Driggers Blvd., had previously been rezoned to allow for a church with a 60-foot maximum building height as a permitted use on the parcel. During the public hearing for the application at the Feb. 2, county commissioners unanimously voted to authorize county staff to prepare a rezoning action to make existing churches on Harry Driggers Boulevard conforming uses.
According to building inspection records, both Golden Isles Baptist Church at 500 Harry Driggers Blvd. and the Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ church building at 90 Hardwood Forest. Dr. have roofs that are constructed at below the 35-foot maximum height limit for other buildings in this section of the planned development. Golden Isles Baptist Church does have a spire that extends to a height of 42 feet.
Another public hearing will be held to consider a conditional use permit for a new mini storage facility on a 2.75-acre tract at 5971 New Jesup Hwy.
Commission members will consider a request for a 2,400-square-foot pole barn at 118 Carteret Road that will provide storage and parking for a commercial office building already on the site.
A public hearing will be held to consider rezoning request at 198 South Road to allow mobile homes. The same applicant is also asking to rezone properties at 171 and 179 Davenport Road to allow mobile homes.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.
