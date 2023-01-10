An amendment to the Glynn New Hope planned development district will be considered at tonight’s Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission meeting.

A vote was deferred in December on an amendment to the planned development district for 1,039 acres at 5410 U.S. 17 north. The applicant is requesting to revise the master plan and revise language related to educational uses.

More from this section

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: A vision for a tiny tree on the beach

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: A vision for a tiny tree on the beach

There are some revered trees in Glynn County. There’s the Lanier Oak where, it is said, Sidney Lanier was inspired to write his poem, “Marshes of Glynn.” There’s Lover’s Oak in Brunswick’s South End, and the Avenue of Oaks that leads into The Lodge is among the prettiest avenues in the South.