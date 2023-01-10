An amendment to the Glynn New Hope planned development district will be considered at tonight’s Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission meeting.
A vote was deferred in December on an amendment to the planned development district for 1,039 acres at 5410 U.S. 17 north. The applicant is requesting to revise the master plan and revise language related to educational uses.
A discussion over an amendment to the Golden Isles Gateway/PAWS Planned Development District will also be resurrected. It was tabled in December following concern over a request for a 60-foot high roof on a proposed church building.
Commission members expressed concerns over the height request because the county ordinance caps building height at 45 feet.
A representative for the property owner argued the building would only be occupied on the ground floor and the roof height is needed for the pitch of the roof. But there were concerns over the fire department’s ability to battle a blaze on a building that tall with the existing equipment in the county.
Commission members will also consider an amendment to a planned development district at 7156 Ga. 99 to expand permitted uses.
An application to rezone a portion of a parcel from forest agricultural to freeway commercial is being requested to allow for a billboard.
Public comments will be sought for a site plan for the construction of an 80-unit multifamily residential development at 745 South Port Parkway.
A site plan will also be considered for an addition to an existing church building at 500 Harry Driggers Blvd.
The board also will elect a chairman, vice chairman and recording secretary.