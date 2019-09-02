Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission is expected to consider two zoning changes on Tuesday.
The first is a request to rezone 1782 Blythe Island Drive — also known as Fidler Island — from residential estate and conservation preservation to planned development “to allow an event venue in addition to residential uses,” a staff report attached to the rezoning request states.
“The applicant desires to hold events such as weddings, music events, community gatherings, etc.,” according to the report. “The proposal includes a site plan that shows the existing dock, the remodel of an existing framed structure into an open-air covered structure, a new 50x80 (square-foot) open pole barn, a new raised open pavilion, an existing concrete pad that would hold temporary restroom facilities during events and a designated parking area.”
The owner would need to get a site plan approved to build the structures, the report states.
The property has been zoned conservation preservation since the county adopted the original zoning in the 1960s. In 2012, the owner requested part of it be rezoned to one-family residential estates so he could subdivide the property and get building permits for it, according to the report.
It goes on to state that a condition of the 2012 rezoning was that the island could be divided into no more than seven lots.
The new planned development text — a documents that details what can be done in a planned development zone — would address “the access to the property,” and “states that the driveway would need to meet county codes for access requirements at the time of development.”
MPC members have a number of questions to consider before approving the rezoning, the report states, such as how it would impact neighboring properties like nearby residential homes and Camp Glynn, whether or not the property has a “reasonable economic use” as currently zoned, whether or not the eventual use will result in an “excessive or burdensome” use of streets and if the rezoning conforms to the county’s future land use map, among other things.
“Concerns have been expressed by neighbors regarding traffic and noise in this location. Public comments have centered on concerns about commercial activity in a residential neighborhood,” the report states.
In addition, the report states the land currently has a “reasonable economic use,” and that the planned development text the owner proposes would allow residential development if the land ceases to be used as an event venue. County planning and zoning staff recommend the commission include the 2012 limit of seven lots if it approves the rezoning.
As the land is currently listed as coastal marshland on the county’s future land use map, staff members state in the report that the owner would need to apply to have the map amended if the commission deems the event venue non-compliant.
The planning and zoning division recommends the MPC defer the rezoning to its Oct. 1 meeting to give the owner time to work out some issues with a nearby neighborhood, according to the report.
Also on the planning commission’s agenda is a request to rezone the Lake Maryanne subdivision off U.S. Highway 17.
“The applicants are requesting to rezone all lots within the Lake Maryanne subdivision from planned development to forest agricultural with conditions limiting uses. The rezone would allow non-commercial agricultural uses such as the keeping of a limited number of horses and livestock on all lots within the Lake Maryanne subdivision,” according to a staff report on the rezoning.
The subdivision contains 17 residential parcels owned by five different parties, and all have agreed to the rezoning, the report states.
The property was zoned forest agricultural until 2007, the report states, when it was rezoned to planned development. The owners sought to have the subdivision’s planned development text amended last year to allow horses and livestock, but withdrew the request to explore other options.
In other business, the commission is expected to consider a draft policy to allow public comment on all site plans that come before the commission. Commissioners talked about adopting such a policy at its last meeting in August.
The Islands Planning Commission adopted a similar policy in 2018, but even without a policy, the MPC chairman can allow members of the public to speak at his discretion.
Chairman Bill Edgy said at the last meeting that such a practice is too inconsistent.
Some opposed allowing public comment because it would allow uneducated opinions on site plans to become part of the process.
On the other side, some commissioners argued that public comment would make the site plan approval process more open and transparent.
A majority of commissioners wanted to move ahead with drafting a policy, which Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley said he would handle.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.
There is the potential for the meeting to be cancelled, depending on the forecast for Hurricane Dorian.